Snoop Dogg and Eminem Become Bored Apes in New Music Video – Decrypt

NFT-loving rap legends Snoop Dogg and Eminem have today released a music video featuring animated versions of their Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) avatars.
The song is called “From The D 2 The LBC” and the video opens with a shot of Eminem preparing to record a take in the booth. “Yo, why’s it so smoky in here man?!” he complains to Snoop, who sits in the control room smoking a blunt the size of a small log.
Eminem then gets high from the passive smoke and the pair literally go Ape, intermittently morphing into Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs in a hybrid cartoon/live action universe.
The song debuted at the end of this year’s ApeFest, an annual event in Manhattan, New York, for BAYC and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) holders.
Eminem is a proud Bored Ape NFT holder, as his Twitter profile picture shows. He purchased the avatar for 123.45 ETH ($452,000 at the time) at the end of last year. He also appears to have acquired 26 other NFTs under the name “Shady Holdings” on OpenSea.
Snoop Dogg aped in around the same time, collaborating with MoonPay to purchase one BAYC, one Bored Ape Kennel Club companion, and two MAYCs.
But Snoop has been immersed in crypto for some time now. In early 2021, the rapper joined a Dogecoin memetrain on Twitter along with KISS bassist Gene Simmons and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Five hours after Snoop published his tweet–a photoshopped image of his album R&G (Rhythm and Gangsta): The Masterpiece, featuring the Shiba Inu that inspired Dogecoin–the price of the popular memecoin rose 22%.
That spring, he launched his own branded collectible NFTs, as well as an NFT collaboration with the creator of iconic meme Nyan Cat, which sold for $35,000 at auction.
In September last year, he doxxed himself as NFT collecting Twitter personality Cozomo de’ Medici. At the time, his wallet held an estimated $17 million worth of Ethereum NFTs, including nine CryptoPunks.
Earlier this month, Snoop announced plans to open a restaurant called Dr. Bombay’s Sweet Exploration, an “immersive retail dessert experience” that will use the rapper’s BAYC avatar as a theme.
Snoop also owns digital real estate in The Sandbox, and has hosted events in the NFT-powered metaverse.
