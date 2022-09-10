Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could be considerably more expensive in Europe than in the US – Notebookcheck.net

Earlier this year, @LeaksApplePro tweeted pricing for the entire iPhone 14 series, starting with the iPhone 14 at US$799 and rising to US$1,199 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Subsequently, the leaker has reiterated their previous estimations, which centre on a US$100 price rise for this year’s Pro Max models compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, there could be even greater increases outside of the US, according to Chris Caso of Raymond James Investment Services.
Cited by PED30, Caso asserts that Apple ‘may need to raise prices’ in currencies that have weakened against the US dollar. While Caso mentions Russia’s position against the US dollar ‘to be more permanent’, he expects price increases will only not occur elsewhere if exchange rates improve by the autumn. Typically, Apple builds in measures against currency fluctuations, but it also must contend with rising inflation in the US, as well as in the Eurozone and the UK.
For context, the iPhone 13 series retailed as follows in Europe:
Based on current exchange rates, it seems that the entry-level iPhone 14 may sell for roughly €910 in the Eurozone, including VAT. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Max’s rumoured pricing of US$899 correlates to over €1,020 factoring VAT, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max coming in at around €1,250 (US$1,099). Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max may exceed €1,350, assuming its US$1,199 price tag.
Conversely, UK prices may mirror rises in the US. Currently, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series this autumn, but with no iPhone 13 mini replacement. Also, Pro models may be the only true upgrades over their iPhone 13 counterparts, with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max still thought to feature the A15 Bionic. A recent leak of iPhone 14 series front panels underlines that only the Pro and Pro Max are set to receive punch-hole displays too.
