Arc Browser Company: Google Chrome and Apple Safari Face a New Challenger – Bloomberg

Ads

Next Big Risk asks three titans of the financial industry what they see coming in the next 5 to 10 years. Bloomberg’s Sonali Basak speaks with Founder and CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried, former Goldman Sachs Chief Investment Strategist Abby Joseph Cohen, founder of Moelis and Company Ken Moelis about their biggest concerns, ranging from the next pandemic to deglobalization.

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.

North Korea has sent hundreds of programmers abroad to make money by any means necessary. With the latest U.S. hacking charges, we take a look at the lives of this secret army, their fears and dreams.

Top Media School in China Sealed After Student Covid Infection

John Roberts Decries Attacks on Supreme Court’s ‘Legitimacy’

Tesla’s China Battery Supplier Operating Under Covid Restrictions

Chicago Bears Pitch Plan to Depart Soldier Field for Suburbs

Housing Slowdown Puts Damper on Rent-Backed Bonds

Musk Says Whistle-Blower Deal Lets Him Drop Twitter Purchase

Tesla’s China Battery Supplier Operating Under Covid Restrictions

Fitness Firm Tonal Seeking $1.9 Billion Value With Financing

UK in Mourning Faces Hard Times Without Comfort of Its Queen

House Committee to Get Some Trump Records on Foreign Dealings

Billionaire Sports Owner Harris Builds New $5 Billion Investment Firm

Asia Real Estate Prices Cool in Early Sign of Global Slowdown

MLB Prepared to Voluntarily Recognize Minor League Union

Disney Plans to Expand Its Marvel Theme-Park Attraction in California

Older Americans Are Not Actually Quitting Their Jobs

Love Yourself Some Roth 401(k)

Insulin Spending Caps Won’t Work. Here’s a Better Idea

What’s Keeping Women From Management Roles?

Adam Neumann Is Back, This Time With a Crypto Angle

How a Sparkling Water Company Built a Brand on Bruised Fruit

Arsenic Test Result at NYC Housing Complex Was ‘Incorrect’

R. Kelly Ordered to Hand Over $28,000 in Prison Inmate Account

Dutch Queen Learns About Flood Control During Houston Visit

Australia’s Next Climate Struggle Is How Fast to Cut Emissions

King Charles III, City Maker

A Chicago Icon Will Get a New Look, and a Second Chance

Empty Offices and Inflation Are Threatening NYC’s Food Trucks

MicroStrategy Says It May Buy More Bitcoin in Stock Sale Filing

Crypto Trading Firm Amber Cut as Much as 10% of Its Staff

Senators Ask Meta How It’s Fighting Crypto Scams on Platforms

source