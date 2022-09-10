Elon Musk in Texas: Neuralink files to build near Austin, Tesla eyes Gulf Coasrt lithium plant – The Business Journals

Ads

Elon Musk‘s Texas business empire continues to mushroom.

The latest expansion plans include a sprawling Travis County campus for brain-computer interface startup Neuralink Corp. and a potential lithium battery plant for Tesla Inc. near Corpus Christi.

Austin-based Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is considering developing a first-of-its-kind lithium refining project on the Gulf Coast, according to incentives applications made public Sept. 8.

Tesla could eventually develop a roughly $365 million battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility near Robstown, in Nueces County, according to the applications. The electric vehicle giant said the facility would be the first of its kind in North America to support processing, refining and manufacturing of battery materials for Tesla’s vehicles.

Tesla’s Nueces County facility would process raw ore material into a usable state for battery production, the company said. The final product, lithium hydroxide, will be transported to Tesla’s manufacturing sites for EV batteries.

Only “very preliminary development activities have begun” and Tesla continues to evaluate the feasibility of the project in Nueces County, the firm said. Tesla has yet to obtain regulatory permits or engineering, procurement or construction contracts for the project.

Tesla isn’t set on developing the lithium refining facility in Texas. The company said the project could be located anywhere with access to a Gulf Coast shipping channel. Tesla is evaluating a competing site in Louisiana as an alternative to the company’s proposed site in Nueces County, located roughly 25 miles west of Corpus Christi.

“In the case of the investment on this proposed project in Texas, the decision will be based on a number of commercial and financial considerations, including the ability to obtain relief regarding local property taxes,” Tesla said in its incentives application.

The company’s investment would include lithium refining equipment and supporting infrastructure, new buildings for operations, a lab for research, development and quality control, warehousing and maintenance facilities, improvements to utility distribution and more.

To develop the facility in Texas, Tesla is seeking a taxable value limitation with Robstown Independent School District under Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code. Such agreements have been popular in Texas among developers of semiconductor manufacturing plants, renewable fuels projects, wind and solar farms and other industrial facilities.Tesla asked in the application to cap the land value for maintenance and operations taxes paid to Robstown ISD at $20 million from 2025 to 2034.

If the incentives are ultimately approved and the project proceeds as described, Tesla could save an estimated $16.2 million on its property taxes over that 10-year span, according to an analysis conducted by Austin Business Journal. That estimate is based on projections of future land value and doesn’t take into account any potential changes to Robstown ISD tax rates.

If incentives for the refinery project are approved, the company could start construction before the end of the year and be ready for production by late 2024. Reuters noted that the company’s decision would be based in part on getting local property tax breaks.

Musk, Tesla’s CEO, has increasingly targeted the Lone Star State for business expansion, with the electric vehicle manufacturer’s $1 billion East Austin gigafactory leading the way. Beyond that, Musk’s tunneling startup, The Boring Co., has gobbled up tons of space in Bastrop County. Property records show that Gapped Bass LLC — an entity tied to Pflugerville-based Boring Co. — has grown its land holdings to more than 250 acres along FM 1209.

Rocket maker Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, has also recently revealed plans to construct a 521,000-square-foot “shell building” in Bastrop County with an estimated project cost of $43 million. And Neuralink is continuing to build up a presence in Central Texas.

Neuralink’s moves in Travis County

Neuralink has filed plans to construct eight buildings on 37 acres in the Del Valle area, according to the Austin-American Statesman. The Musk-owned company has been making moves in Austin for more than a year, listing dozens of job openings related to its brain chip development, which includes testing on monkeys before securing approval for human trials. The Del Valle site is about 20 minutes from the Tesla plant, which also serves as its HQ.

The plans are tied to a Neuralink affiliate called River Bottoms Ranch LLC, according to the Statesman, and the construction being contemplated includes a 78,000-square-foot building with office and warehouse space.

Neuralink is a startup focused on creating brain implants to treat neurological issues such as paralysis. The technology aims to enable individuals to regain independence through the control of computers and mobile devices enabling them to to communicate more easily via text or speech synthesis, navigate the web and more easily connect with their surroundings. It was co-founded by Musk, Max Hodak and Paul Merolla.

Austin Business Journal previously reported that the startup was considering establishing a site in Central Texas after it posted a job opening on its website for a “head of construction” in Austin.

Austin Business Journal’s Mike Christen and Brent Wistrom contributed to this story.

