Rolex Resale Prices Decline in Sign of Market Bottom – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.

Documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has risen to prominence by highlighting women’s issues in her home country of Pakistan and beyond, becoming the first Pakistani to win an Academy Award.

South Africa’s Eskom Ramps Up Intensity of Power Cuts

Scholz Says Germany Prepared for Russia Gas Halt Over Ukraine

The City Donors Who Backed Britain’s New Prime Minister

Apollo Cleared to Lend $700 Million to Bankrupt Airline SAS in ‘Unusual’ Deal

Tesla’s China Battery Supplier Operating Under Covid Restrictions

Musk Says Whistle-Blower Deal Lets Him Drop Twitter Purchase

Tesla’s China Battery Supplier Operating Under Covid Restrictions

Fitness Firm Tonal Seeking $1.9 Billion Value With Financing

Ukraine Latest: Kharkiv-Area Offensive; Baerbock Visits Kyiv

Scale of Europe’s Energy Turmoil Exposed in Frenzied Crisis Week

Billionaire Sports Owner Harris Builds New $5 Billion Investment Firm

Asia Real Estate Prices Cool in Early Sign of Global Slowdown

Alcaraz Stops Tiafoe’s US Open Run for 1st Grand Slam Final

MLB Prepared to Voluntarily Recognize Minor League Union

Queen Elizabeth II, Steady Heart of Britain, Belonged to the World

Older Americans Are Not Actually Quitting Their Jobs

Love Yourself Some Roth 401(k)

What’s Keeping Women From Management Roles?

Adam Neumann Is Back, This Time With a Crypto Angle

How a Sparkling Water Company Built a Brand on Bruised Fruit

Why South Africa’s Treasury is Baulking at Paying Income Grants

Arsenic Test Result at NYC Housing Complex Was ‘Incorrect’

Dutch Queen Learns About Flood Control During Houston Visit

Australia’s Next Climate Struggle Is How Fast to Cut Emissions

Largest Monument to Queen Elizabeth May Take Root This Winter

King Charles III, City Maker

A Chicago Icon Will Get a New Look, and a Second Chance

MicroStrategy Says It May Buy More Bitcoin in Stock Sale Filing

Crypto Trading Firm Amber Cut as Much as 10% of Its Staff

Senators Ask Meta How It’s Fighting Crypto Scams on Platforms

source