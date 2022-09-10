Best Apple Watch deals: Forget Series 8, Series 7 is $100 off – BGR

Ads

Apple fans, we have some news that you’re really going to love. Apple Watch sales and deals for September 2022 are just as good as they were ahead of the holidays last year. In fact, some of Amazon’s Labor Day week Apple Watch deals have even deeper discounts than Prime Day!

To start, the Apple Watch SE is on sale for as little as $229.98 for the cellular model. Incredibly, that matches the all-time low price! It looks like this deal is almost sold out though, so you’re running out of time.

And on top of that, the Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale with a huge discount. Get one today starting at only $299. That matches the lowest price ever from Amazon’s Prime Day sale last month!

Yes, Apple announced new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE models on Wednesday. If you really want one, they’re available to pre-order right now ahead of the September 16 release.

But if you ask us, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE2 aren’t big upgrades at all. And they’re definitely not worth the extra money. We recommend getting the current models instead so you can save.

These Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE deals are so popular that several colorways are bound to sell out. We’ve seen a few different options come back in stock this week, which is great news. They could sell out again at any time. With that in mind, you should definitely move quickly if you want to save on an Apple Watch.

There are still several popular models in stock though. That includes both GPS models and GPS + Cellular models. Plus, there are plenty of other great Apple sales available right now.

Apple’s next-gen AirPods Pro are on sale for $179.99 today, instead of $249. On top of that, AirPods 3 are discounted to $169 (if you can catch it while it’s in stock) and other AirPods models are up to $120 off.

That includes AirPods 2, which are priced at just $99.99 right now at Amazon.

But Apple Watches are super-popular too, and they’re on sale with deep discounts. As a matter of fact, some of Apple’s newest models are still on sale at the best prices of the year.

If you want an Apple Watch Series 7 or an Apple Watch SE, you’ll find fantastic price discounts at Amazon. And if you’re not looking for that model, how about this other watch that has the biggest display of any smartwatch?

There’s a strong possibility that this is your last chance to save on the Apple Watch SE for a long time. After all, it almost never goes on sale.

Also of note, there’s a rare opportunity to get yourself an Apple Watch Series 3 at the lowest price ever. Hurry and you can score the 42mm model for just $179 — that’s a fantastic price!

The Apple Watch Series 7 models have deep discounts on Amazon for September 2022.

We know what you’re thinking… Apple just announced the new Apple Watch Series 8, so why buy an old model?

The answer is pretty simple: the new Series 8 is barely an upgrade. It has the same design, the same specs, and the same features other than the addition of a body temperature sensor. Do you really want to spend all that extra money on a body temperature sensor?

Compared to earlier models, the Series 7 features a refreshed design with a larger display that almost reaches the edges of the watch face. It’s the same as the new Apple Watch Series 8.

The Series 7 model also has impressive specs, of course. In fact, there really isn’t anything new on the Series 8 that makes it a big upgrade.

Of note, multiple colorways are now on sale with price cuts, but some have already sold out. The GPS model is still in stock in a few popular colors, and prices start at only $299 right now. With the new Apple Watch Series 8 model set to be unveiled this week, however, there’s no telling how much longer Amazon will have inventory.

The bottom line is that this is so much cheaper than buying an Apple Watch Series 7 from Apple!

Since this matches the Apple Watch Series 7 all-time low price, there’s no way these deals will be around for long. Hurry up and save while you still can.

Some models have already sold out, however, so it could be slim pickings soon.

If you’re looking to save some money on a new Apple Watch, you’ve come to the right place. The best Apple Watch sales for September 2022 are happening right now at Amazon.

First up, the Apple Watch SE is on sale at a new all-time low price. Like the iPhone SE, the Apple Watch SE is meant to offer users power and performance in an affordable package. You might not get the biggest display or the newest features and sensors, but you get lightning-fast performance at a great price.

And for the new year, that Apple Watch SE price is lower than ever before!

This model retails for $279 and up. If you ask us, that’s already a steal. But now that these deep discounts are here, Black Friday pricing has somehow returned for these best-sellers. As a matter of fact, they’re on sale for even less than they were on Black Friday, for one day only.

The Apple Watch SE starts at only $229.98 for the 40mm model with cellular. Some colorways are already sold out so you’ll definitely need to hurry if you want to save big.

Note that some models have an extra discount that’s taken off at checkout.



Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR



Three different Apple Watch sales for September 2022 are running right now on Amazon. And there’s no doubt that the biggest sellout risk is the Apple Watch SE. It’s on sale right now at excellent prices.

You can also get an Apple Watch Series 3 42mm for just $179. That’s a huge discount and it’s not going to be around for much longer.

Apple Watch with cellular offers LTE connectivity so you don’t need your phone to make or receive calls or send messages. Apple also sells Apple Watch without cellular for a less expensive price.

Apple Watch Series 7 normally starts at $399 for the smaller 41mm version. The 45mm model retails starting at $429. If you’re looking for Apple Watch with cellular, those models start at $499 and $529 respectively for the 41mm and 45mm models.

Needless to say, all of these different models are on sale right now with deep discounts.

Yes, for all intents and purposes. Apple Watch Series 7 is water-resistant with a WR50 rating. That offers up protection up to 50 meters in water. That means you can go swimming with the Apple Watch in a pool.

Apple Watch is also rated IP6X which means it is dust-tight against dust particles.

Apple Watch Series 7 was first released on October 15, 2021. Meanwhile, the original Apple Watch was first released on April 24, 2015, after Apple unveiled it earlier that month.

Apple has released at least one new Apple Watch model each year since then, with the exception being 2020. That year, Apple released the entry-level Apple Watch SE on September 18, 2020, in addition to the Apple Watch Series 6.

If you’re in the US, Apple Watch is available at all Apple retail stores, and also retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, and more. You can also find LTE and cellular models at carrier stores like AT&T and Verizon

Since Apple Watch Series 4, the Apple Watch has offered the EKG feature. All Apple Watch models also offer heart rate monitoring and notifications. To use the EKG or ECG electrocardiogram functionality, your iPhone should be running the latest version of iOS.

Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… List Price:$279.00 Price:$209.00 You Save:$70.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apart from those great Apple Watch deals, Amazon has a bunch of other impressive Apple sales running right now.

The most popular deal is on AirPods Pro, which are on sale again for just $174 instead of $249. That’s a terrific price and it’s a lot less than what you’d spend at an Apple store. On top of that, AirPods 3 are only $169 and you can pick up AirPods 2 right now for $119.

Or, if you’re looking for a new computer, you can save $100 off the brand new M2 MacBook Pro, up to $300 off the M1 MacBook Pro, or you can save a little on the Mac mini, too.

And believe it or not, there’s even a rare deal on Apple AirTag 1-packs that slashes the price to an all-time low. Plus, the Apple TV 4K has a rare discount that slashes the price by a whopping $59. That means you can snag one right now for just $119.99.

Don’t miss these great deals!

Go here to see this month’s best Apple deals!

