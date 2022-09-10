Apple Watch SE (2022) specs, release date, price and features – Pocket-lint

Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more
(Pocket-lint) – Apple has finally announced its Watch Series 8 and it’s joined by a second-generation of the Apple Watch SE along with the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, for those who need a more rugged outdoor watch.
We’ve covered the details about the Apple Watch Ultra in a separate feature, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8 in another feature, but here we are looking at what the entry-level Apple Watch SE brings to the table, and how it improves on its predecessor.
The new Apple Watch SE was launched at Apple’s Far Out event on 7 September. The event showed us the iPhone 14 series along with the higher-end Apple Watch models that we mentioned up top.
In terms of price, the Apple Watch SE starts at £259 in the UK and $249 in the US, with a cellular model available at $299.
The Apple Watch SE is shipping from September 16 2022 and is available to pre-order today.
The new Apple Watch SE offers a very similar design to its predecessor, which in turn took its design cues from the Apple Watch S6.
This means we have a digital crown on the right, along with the side button and a rectangular shape overall with rounded corners. It’s available in 40mm and 44mm rather than 41mm and 45mm, offered by the series 8.
This time there’s a bigger focus on sustainability and the case is made from recycled aluminium. It has also been built and designed in a way that reduces carbon emissions in the production process.
The rear of the case is now colour matched with the front for a more cohesive look, and it’s available in three colours. The colours fit well with Apple’s other tech offerings and you can choose from Silver, Midnight or Starlight options.
In addition, the Watch SE offers WR50 (50 metres) water resistance, so it’ll be safe to wear when you’re taking a swim.
The latest Watch SE has the same processor as the Watch Series 8, which should provide a 20 per cent bump in performance over the previous SE model. We’ll be interested to see how it’ll perform in the real world.
The Watch SE has two new accelerometers which allow it to accurately detect collisions or a car rolling over. In this event, it can notify the emergency services or key contacts to enable you to get help.
The optical heart rate sensor, along with many of the other sensors, remains the same as its predecessor, allowing for fitness tracking and high and low heart rate, or irregular rhythm notifications.
As with the last Watch SE model, there is a GPS-only model, as well as a model with both GPS & Cellular.
Even though the Watch SE lacks some of the features you’ll find on the Watch Series 8, it still runs the latest operating system, which grants access to many of the features Series 8 provides.
The new Watch SE runs watchOS 9. You can read all about what features will come with the new software build in our separate feature, but there’s more advanced sleep tracking, along with improvements to the Workout app.
The cycle tracking features that were highlighted in Apple’s presentation also make an appearance on the Watch SE but without the temperature and retrospective ovulation estimates.
We’re expecting the new Watch SE to be a great smartwatch, with features like Fall Detection, great workout tracking and excellent smartphone notifications, even if it doesn’t have all the latest and greatest features of the Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra models.
This is everything we heard about the Apple Watch SE before it was officially revealed.
Apple has invited select media to a launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater on 7 September.
Mark Gurman has suggested Apple is looking to hold an event on 7 September for the iPhone 14 models, which should also include the next Apple Watch models.
A rumour has suggested the iPhone 14 will launch on 13 September, which is when the Apple Watch models are also expected.
Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claimed the new Watch SE will have the same chip as the Watch Series 8 but it wouldn’t offer a body temperature sensor.
Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said the Apple Watch Series 8 will be joined be a rugged model and a new Apple Watch SE.
Apple announced watchOS 9 during WWDC in June, showing off a number of new features coming to Apple Watch models later this year.