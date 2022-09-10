Shiba Inu, DOGE & XRP Are Available For Future Trading In Bitbns – TronWeekly

Ads

September 3, 2022 by Lipika Deka

Shiba Inu [SHIB], Dogecoin [DOGE], and XRP have gained entry for trading in futures in the Indian crypto exchange Bitbns. It offers futures trading via USDT margined perpetual swaps in Solana [SOL], Cardano [ADA], Polygon [MATIC], BNB, Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], IC15 Index, and BNS token.

The exchange also highlighted that there is no tax deducted at the source [TDS] on futures trading. Launched in 2017, the trading platform was forced to halt withdrawals after its bank account was blocked by local law enforcement officers, in July.

It needs to be recalled that India’s Enforcement Directorate launched an investigation into several cryptocurrency exchanges under the suspicion of money laundering.

That said, meme coins continue to score listings across exchanges. Recently. Shiba Inu’s governance token BONE went live on St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ leading exchange, BlueBit.io.

In the latest announcement, the development wing of Shiba Inu revealed details of the concept of the upcoming SHIB: The Metaverse WAGMI [We’re All Gonna Make It] Temple.

Per a blog post by Shiba Inu, WAGMI Temple will represent a zen-like realm with calm meditation, natural beauty, sensation, and spiritual connections to the world.

While sharing a black and white image of the upcoming WAGMI Temple, the team stated that, “Black and white sketches and concept artwork include a strong, physical, powerful potential, especially in abstract artwork.”

The architectural design team of the WAGMI Temple took inspiration from numerous well-known locations like Beijing’s Temple of Heaven, New Delhi’s Swaminarayan Akshardham, the Kinkaku-Ji Temple of Kyoto, Japan, etc.

The WAGMI Temple is just another attempt made by Shiba Inu’s development team to move past its meme coin image and transform itself into a full-fledged multifaceted crypto project

In another announcement, Shiba Inu disclosed that its metaverse team would introduce Fireside chats. The move is to answer all queries, ideas, and concerns from members of the SHIBArmy.

The Fireside chats would be first available on Shiba Inu’s official Discord channel, and would eventually be rolled out on other platforms in the future. “We aim to also host some Fireside Chats on other platforms as well in the future,” it said in the post.

