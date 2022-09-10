Apple iPhone 14 Pro to Watch Ultra to AirPods Pro: The full list of India prices for all models – The Indian Express

Ads

Apple’s latest products are now official, including the new iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Watch Ultra and the AirPods Pro 2. While most of the products will be open for pre-order on September 9 at 5.30 pm, the actual sale date differs across the range. Let’s take a closer look at the full set of prices for Apple’s iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro series, the new Apple Watches and AirPods 2.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price in India and sale date

Apple iPhone 14 Pro will start at Rs 1,29,900. This is Rs 10,000 more than the price of the iPhone 13 Pro last year, which originally cost Rs 1,19,900. This price is for the base 128GB storage variant. The iPhone 14 Pro’s 256GB version will cost Rs 1,39,900, the 512BGB option will cost Rs 1,59,900 and the 1TB will cost Rs 1,79,900. Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro series opens for pre-order on September 9 at 5.30 pm and the sale begins on September 23.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max –this one gets the bigger 6.7-inches display– has a starting price of Rs 1,39,900 for the base 128GB storage. This again is Rs 10,000 higher than the previous iPhone 13 Pro Max. Other variants are priced:256GB at Rs 1,49,900, 512GB at Rs 1,69,900 and 1TB at Rs 1,89,900.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus: Price in India and sale date

While the iPhone 14 goes on sale starting September 16 with pre-orders opening tomorrow, the iPhone 14 Plus will only be available from October 7. The iPhone 14 has the same starting price as the iPhone 13 last year at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB version. The 256GB option will cost Rs 89,900, while the 512GB will cost Rs 109,900. The iPhone 14 Plus will start at Rs 89,900 for 128GB, Rs 99,900 for the 256GB and Rs 1,19,900 for the 512GB.

Meanwhile, Apple has slashed prices for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 13 mini now starts at Rs 64,900 and the iPhone 13 at Rs 69,900. The iPhone 12 is now listed at Rs 59,900.

Apple Watch Series 8: Price in India, sale date

The Apple Watch Series goes on sale starting September 16 and it is open for pre-orders from today itself. The 41mm version of the Series 8 will cost Rs 45,900 for the GPS-only variant. The GPS+ cellular option in this size will cost Rs 55,900. The 45 mm option will cost Rs 48,900 for GPS only and the GPS + cellular will cost Rs 58,900. The Apple Watch with the stainless steel case and Milanese loop band cost Rs 79,900 while the stainless steel variant with a regular sports band will cost Rs 74,900. In this segment, the 45mm size version commands Rs 5000 extra with the stainless steel and Milanese loop variant costing Rs 84,900. The 45mm sports band version cost Rs 79,900.

Apple Watch Ultra: Price in India, sale date

The Apple Watch Ultra comes in only one size: 49mm. All variants include GPS+ cellular connectivity support. The Apple Watch Ultra costs Rs 89,900. It will be available in stores and online starting September 23. Pre-orders open today.

Apple Watch SE: Price in India, sale date

The Apple Watch SE is also available for orders today and comes in 40mm and 44mm size options. The base 40mm starts at Rs 29,900 for GPS only, while the cellular version costs Rs 34,900. The Apple Watch SE 2 in 44mm starts at Rs 32,900 and the GPS + Cellular will cost Rs 37,900.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Price in India, sale date

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) starts at Rs 26,900. The sale begins for these on September 23, though pre-orders open on September 9. Meanwhile, the AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case are now available for Rs 19,900, while the MagSafe Charging Case option will cost Rs 20,900.

