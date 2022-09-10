Sri Satya: Wiki, Biography, Husband, Age, Height, Parents, Caste, Net Worth, Boyfriend & More – News Unzip

Ads

Home » Wiki » Sri Satya: Wiki, Biography, Husband, Age, Height, Parents, Caste, Net Worth, Boyfriend & More

Sri Satya (born 29th June 1997, age: 25 years) is a model, beauty pageant winner, TV actress, movie star, and social media personality from India. She is one of those girls who rose to success at a very young age of their life. And Sri got success when she won a beauty pageant during her college days.

It was her luckiness that lead her to begin her new journey of life in modeling and acting. And now she is a star actress who has got the honor to work with some of the leading names in the sandalwood industry. In 2022 Sri made trending news when her name was listed along with the other contestants of Bigg Boss Season 6 Telugu.

Contents

Sri Satya is a Telugu industry actress who is followed by millions of youngsters on social media. She has appeared in many TV shows and movies. Even she has also performed on awards shows in the south industry. Sri is a perfect girl with lots of qualities.

In the month of September 2022, Satya made her fans go crazy when she changed her Instagram bio and displayed there that is she participating in Bigg Boss Season 6 Telugu. Along with sharing with her fans about this news she requested all to watch her inside the Bigg Boss house by downloading the Disney+Hotstar app. Sri entered the show on the very first day on the 4th of September 2022.

The cute, tall, and beautiful girl Sri Satya is indigenous to Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India. She was living a life of a girl next door until her college days.

She ended her schooling in her local town. Then she went to Siddhartha College, Vijaywada where she began to compete in college ramp shows and modeling meets. Sri a happy-go-lucky girl then completed her degree in BBM.

She performed well in college modeling and got the opportunity to be a part of Mrs. Andhra Pradesh’s 2015 beauty pageant. And guess what Sri Satya defeated 300 other participants in the competition and held the crown. She stated in her interviews that winning Miss Vijaywada was a turning point in her life.

Sri Satya is a proud and discipline daughter of Businessman M. Durga Srinivas Prasad and M. Lalitha. She was not into dancing or acting earlier but later her beauty pageant winning let her learn skills by watching movies and following other stars in the industry.

She is doing her work very smoothly now. Every family member now supports her and signs a new project after mutual consent from her family. Her father appeared in an interview after she became an actress.

M. Durga Srinivas stated in an interview that her daughter started doing well in school ramp walks and then her interest rose toward modeling. He stated that when Sri desired a permission from him to participate in Mrs. Vijaywada’s contest he gave him approval at the very first point.

He said he never had any issues with her daughter’s interest in movies and modeling as he trust her blindly. Her mother and father are always with her to help her in accomplishing her life goals. Her father is a fan of legendary vocalist Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna.

After her Crown winning of Miss Andhra Pradesh Sri Satya got the chance to play a short role opposite Havish along with actress Pooja Hegde. Then she appeared in a side role in the movie Godavari. A big change in her acting career came when she played the role of Ram’s ex-girlfriend in the Telugu Romantic movie ‘Nenu Sailaja’.

Though it was also a small role that she played, she remained fortunate to work under a well-established film banner like Sri Sravanthi Movies. Sri Satya played a lead role in Balaga Prakasha Rao’s movie ‘Godari Navvindi.’ In 2015 she appeared in a short movie ‘Love Sketch’. Other than her TV shows and Movies she has done a photoshoot for jewelry and clothing brands.

Many news publishers are sharing fake news that Sri Satya is married. But let us tell you that she is not married and she had a bridal modeling photoshoot earlier which made her fans believe that she got married. As of now, she is spending her every single day of life making herself better and better in acting, dancing, and modeling.

As Sri is now inside the Bigg Boss 6 show there are many handsome boys available as a contestant especially the actor Arjun Kalyan. Maybe she will create a love connection with any of the male participants available in the Bigg Boss Season 6 Telugu.

A post shared by Sri Satya (@sri_satya_)

Sri is a fan of luxury sedan cars. Earning high from her career she bought white color Mercedez car. She also had a Skoda Sedan variant car. Versatile actress Sri usually spends her money shopping and sharing a part in social work. She has been getting high income from different income sources. Before her participation in Bigg Boss 6, she was holding a net worth of 8 Crore INR.

No, she is not married yet as of September 2022.

Sri is a popular actress from South India and she is a winner of Miss Andhra Pradesh 2015.

Sri appears to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall.

Sri is only 25 years old.

Image Source:





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Munish Sehgal is an Indian writer from Punjab, India. He loves to create content on the internet. He completed his graduation from Punjab University.



Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Ads

NewsUnzip is an Independent News Media organization. We cover breaking news related to Entertainment, Politics, Sports, Movies, Television, Current Affairs, and More.

Contact us: Newsunzip@gmail.com

source