German retailer outs Google Pixel 6 pricing, facial recognition, pre-order offer and launch date – Notebookcheck.net

Google may have announced certain aspects about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, including what the pair look like. The company has finally confirmed that the pair will arrive on October 19 too, a date that may coincide with Android 12’s release for other Pixel smartphones. Google has not announced how much the Pixel 6 series costs though, let alone when handsets will ship.
However, a German retailer has, or it will do from the middle of next week. According to soniccity on MyDealz.de, they have got their hands on Saturn’s next voucher booklet, due to be released around October 13 or October 14.
As the photo below shows, Saturn will launch the Pixel 6 for €649, the device’s rumoured price across the Eurozone. Additionally, Saturn will accept pre-orders from October 19 (19:01 CEST) to October 27 (23:59 CEST). Hence, it seems likely that Google will ship Pixel 6 pre-orders on October 28, as a recent Google Camera app update suggested.
Pre-orderers will receive a pair of Bose Headphones 700 too, mirroring an offer that Google ran last year for the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. Currently, the Bose Headphones 700 retail for US$379 on Amazon (affiliate link), for reference.
Incidentally, Saturn describes that the Pixel 6 supports facial recognition, a feature missing from the Pixel 5. According to Mishaal Rahman, Google has been testing face unlock using the Pixel 6 Pro’s front-facing camera, nowhere near as secure as Apple’s Face ID. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how Google integrates facial recognition for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro when both debut in two weeks time.
