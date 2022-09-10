Polymath price prediction: Will the rally continue? – Capital.com

Ads

By Raphael Sanis

16:33, 9 September 2022

Polymath has created an ecosystem for clients to create their own security tokens with its own blockchain and POLY cryptocurrency.

POLY has struggled throughout its price history. But it was up 37% over the past seven days, as of 9 September 2022.

At the time of writing, forecasters, including Wallet Investor and AMB Crypto were divided over the POLY crypto price prediction.

Polymath is a technology provider offering blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), a service that provides companies with the tools to launch their presence in the crypto world.

Specifically, Polymath offers security token options, giving businesses a chance to easily set up their own cryptocurrencies.

Users of the Polymath platform are able to create, issue and manage security tokens. The provider uses the Ethereum (ETH) standard ERC-1400, just like the ERC-20 standard. It claims this gives the tokens standardisation, which “minimize(s) technical due diligence”.

In addition to pioneering the Ethereum standard, it created its own blockchain. Polymesh was launched to continue meeting regulatory requirements, while also creating a network designed for launching security tokens.

The POLY cryptocurrency is fuelling this blockchain and the Polymath platform. It was initially designed for users to pay for fees when creating, distributing or manging their security token.

However, it is now also used to reward nodes for securing the Polymesh blockchain.

As of 9 September, it had a circulating supply of 924 million tokens with a market capitalisation of $245m, ranking it 125th out of all cryptocurrencies by that metric.

It has been a bumpy price history for POLY. The token launched at $0.7905 on 2 February 2018 and immediately reached its all-time high of $1.66 on 19 February. Polymath proved to be overvalued, however, and the token crashed throughout the rest of the year, along with the general cryptocurrency bear market. It closed the year at $0.13, down 84% on its launch.

POLY continued falling over the following years and dropped to its all-time low of $0.10 on 13 March 2020.

However, 2021 was a breakout year for the cryptocurrency. It hit a high of $0.80 on 3 April, which came as the platform was gearing up to launch its blockchain. Polymesh went live on 13 October, with POLY surging throughout the month and peaking at $0.95 on 28 November.

It eventually fell victim to the recent bear market. POLY dropped to a 52-week low on 12 May, when it hit $0.14 after the collapse of the Terra ecosystem.

The cryptocurrency has made some gains recently. As of 9 September, it was trading at $0.26 and up 37% over the previous seven days.

At the time of writing (9 September), there was a mixed approach when it came to a POLY price prediction.

TechNewsLeader expected the current bullish trend to continue, predictingh the token might reach $0.48 in a year. Its polymath price prediction for 2025 gave a maximum price of $0.98, which it suggested could rocket to $5.95 in 2030.

Similarly, AMB Crypto thought POLY would have averaged out at $0.43 this year. Its polymath crypto price prediction said the token might pass $1 in 2024 and achieved $6.31 in 2030.

Price Prediction said the coin would have only averaged out at $0.27 in 2022. However, a strong climb was forecasted, and its polymath price prediction for 2030 said the token could have averaged out at $5.17.

On the other hand, Wallet Investor said the token was a “bad” long-term investment , and its polymath price prediction for 2022 suggested it would have fallen to $0.04. The cryptocurrency was then forecasted to drop below $0.01 by the end of 2025.

When considering a polymath coin price prediction, it is important to keep in mind that cryptocurrency markets remain extremely volatile, making it difficult to accurately predict what a coin or token’s price will be in a few hours, and even harder to give long-term estimates. As such, analysts and algorithm-based forecasters can and do get their predictions wrong.

If you are considering investing in cryptocurrency tokens, we recommend that you always do your own research. Look at the latest market trends, news, technical and fundamental analysis, and expert opinion before making any investment decision. Never trade with money that you cannot afford to lose, and keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

POLY is currently rallying, and up 37% on the previous week, as of 9 September. However, it has struggled with the 2022 bear market and is down 46% year-to-date.

In volatile cryptocurrency markets, it is important to do your own research on a coin or token to determine if it is a good fit for your investment portfolio. Whether the POLY token is a suitable investment for you depends on your risk tolerance and how much you intend to invest, among other factors. Never invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future returns. .

Forecasters are divided over their POLY coin price predictions. TechNewsLeader said it might eventually pass $5, whereas Wallet Investor predicted a drop below $0.01.

In volatile cryptocurrency markets, it is important to do your own research on a coin or token to determine if it is a good fit for your investment portfolio. Whether POLY is a suitable investment for you depends on your risk tolerance and how much you intend to invest, among other factors. Keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

Polymath is a blockchain-as-a-service provider, giving clients the chance to launch and manage their own security tokens. POLY was designed to finance this process. But the token has been stuck in a bearish trend.

Whether you should invest in polymath is a question that you will have to answer for yourself. Before you do so, however, you will need to conduct your own research and never invest more money than you can afford to lose, because prices will go down as well as up.

