When is 'Barbarian' Coming To Disney Plus & Hulu? – Disney Plus Informer

The latest movie from 20th Century Studios, ”Barbarian”, is hitting theatres across the globe on September 09, 2022. If you’re planning on skipping theaters for this one, or if you can’t wait to rewatch, you might be wondering if and when “Barbarian” will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Read on for the details!

We’ll cut right to the chase and let you know that Disney hasn’t announced if or when “Barbarian” will be coming to Disney+.

However, we fully expected that “Barbarian” will be coming to Disney+ Internationally in many regions such as the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and more. Assuming that “Barbarian” follows a similar release strategy to other 20th Century Studios movies, we expect to see “Barbarian” arrive on Disney+ around the second half of October.

We’ll be sure to let you know the moment we have an official “Barbarian” release date.

In the United States, the movie is expected to arrive on Hulu… potentially.

We know that “Barbarian” will be released on HBO Max. This is due to a 10-year deal signed between Disney and WarnerMedia, which expires at the end of 2022. However, Disney and WarnerMedia signed a deal to share streaming rights with Disney+ and Hulu through 2022, including select 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures film titles.

Assuming that “Barbarian” is one of the selected movies under this temporary deal, we could see “Barbarian” arrive on Hulu sometime in the second half of October.

We’ll let you know when we have an official “Barbarian” release date.

Barbarian’ will not be on Netflix. The movie is a 20th Century Studios; therefore, it falls under the Disney umbrella. However, the movie will arrive on HBO Max due to a legacy contract. We expect to see ‘Barbarian’ come on HBO Max, Disney+ and possibly Hulu towards the end of October.

In “Barbarian,” a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

From 20th Century Studios and New Regency, “Barbarian” stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler and Jaymes Butler. The film was written and directed by Zach Cregger. The producers are Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz. Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Danny Chan, Alex Lebovici and Bill Skarsgård are the film’s executive producers.

