Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix OTT releases this week: Ek Villain Returns, Cuttputli, Sita Ramam and more – HT Tech

This week is going to be super-exciting for movie lovers as OTT platforms are all set to release some exciting titles. Some of them had recently made their way to theaters, while others are going to make their debut for the first time on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Expectations are high from the upcoming titles ranging from Telugu’s latest hit Sita Ramam to the sequel of the thriller Ek Villain. If you are wondering about adding some exciting movies and web series to your watchlist for this weekend, then we have some top titles for you. Have a look.

The sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014 suspense thriller Ek Villain is here – Ek Villain Returns. The story revolves around a murder by a masked intruder. It has already made its appearance in theatres and now it is streaming on Netflix. John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria are in the main roles.

Akshay Kumar’s new OTT release Cuttputlli has already been released on Disney+ Hotstar last week and it is still one of the latest hit releases on the OTT. However, Cuttputlli is the Hindi remake of the 2018’s Tamil movie Ratsasan.

Sita Ramam is the love story of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan soldier. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie Sita Ramam casts Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna. You can watch it now on Amazon Prime Video.

Cobra Kai S5 is now streaming on Netflix. The show is about martial arts, which is a sequel to Robert Mark Kamen’s The Karate Kid movies. This is the fifth season which has been released recently.

Viruman

This Onam week, we have a new movie suggestion, directed by Muthaiah, the Viruman, a Tamil movie, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It casts Karthi, Aditi Shankar, Rajkiran, Prakashraj, Soori, Karunas, and Vadivukarasi.

