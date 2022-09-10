Best Apple Deals of the Week: First iPhone 14 Promotions Hit Alongside Record Lows on iPad Mini 6 – MacRumors

Ads

It’s iPhone launch week, and that means this week’s best Apple deals center around iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro carrier deals and accessories. Outside of these sales, you’ll find solid offers on iPad mini 6, M2 MacBook Pro, and more.

Following the long Labor Day weekend, Amazon kicked off the work week with a major discount on Apple’s iPad mini 6 lineup. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi model in every color for $399.99, down from $499.00, and the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $549.99, down from $649.00. These are both all-time low prices, and cellular versions of the iPad mini 6 are being discounted as well.

Amazon also knocked the price of the 512GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro down to $1,299.00 this week, from $1,499.00. At $200 off this is the best price we’ve ever tracked. You can also get the 256GB model for $1,149.00, a solid second-best price.

With the launch of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, carriers in the United States have introduced a wide variety of various offers and bargains on Apple’s newest smartphone generation. The popular deal this year has you getting $1,000 off the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro if you trade in an eligible smartphone and sign up for an installment plan via AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile. Be sure to read our full guide for all the details.

This week Disney celebrated “Disney+ Day,” which is an annual event where the company launches new content onto its streaming service. To coincide with the event, it also introduced a new offer where you can get your first month for $1.99, down from $7.99 through September 19.

This is available to new and eligible returning Disney+ customers, and after your first month ends it will renew for the regular price of $7.99/month unless you cancel. We have more information about the promotion in our article.

We’ve tracked a few additional deals this week worth mentioning, including up to 50 percent off at 1Password and new discounts from Grid Studio.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

