How to View Instagram Stories, Highlights, Posts, Reels Anonymously – Hardware Times

What are Instagram Stories, Highlights, Posts, and Reels

Instagram Stories are short videos or images that disappear after 24 hours. Highlights are a collection of your best stories you can save and share with others. Posts are the images and videos that you share on your profile. Reels are collections of Stories, Posts, and videos you’ve created in a certain order. You can see all of your Reels by going to your profile and selecting “Reels.” You can also see your Reels by tapping on the gear icon in the top left corner of your screen and selecting “Reel History.”

Instagram allows you to share Stories, Posts, and Videos anonymously. This means that people who don’t follow you won’t be able to see the stories or videos that you’ve shared. However, people who do follow you can see all of your Stories, Posts, and Videos. Instagram also allows you to share Stories, Posts, and Videos publicly or anonymously. This means that people who don’t follow you can see the stories or videos, but they won’t be able to see who shared them. People who follow you can see all your Stories, Posts, and Videos, but they will also be able to see who shared them.

How to View Instagram Stories, Highlights, Posts, and Reels Anonymously

Perhaps you have been wishing to view Instagram Stories, Highlights, Posts, and Reels Anonymously but lacked the way forward. This is not impossible as you may have thought. This article provides a guideline for maintaining anonymity as you view Instagram Stories, Highlights, Posts, and Reels.

Why couldn’t users watch and download IG stories anonymously?

Due to Instagram’s privacy policies, it is not possible to watch or download Instagram stories anonymously. If you try, you will be prompted to log in with your Instagram account. Once you have logged in, you will be able to watch and download stories as usual. If you do not have an Instagram account, you can sign up for free at www.instagram.com. Once you have registered and logged in, you will be able to watch and download stories without having to log in each time. However, if you delete your account or switch to a different device, you will need to log in again to continue watching and downloading stories.

You can view any Instagram account anonymously by following the steps below.

Method 1: Airplane mode

One straightforward way to anonymously view individuals’ Insta Stories is by taking the assistance of the Airplane mode. You should simply open the Instagram application on your Android or iOS telephone. Trust that the Stories will stack.

When this occurs, switch on the Airplane mode. Presently, make a beeline for the application and open the Instagram Stories you want to watch. Along these lines, the individual whose story you watched won’t realize that you saw it.



Method 2: Anonymous Instagram Account

Utilizing an Instagram account that isn’t in a flash recognized as yours is presumably the simplest way to deal with reading somebody’s Instagram Stories secretly. It’s as straightforward as laying out one more record on Instagram and moving between the two at whatever point you decide to sneak a look at somebody’s Instagram Stories without them taking note. Obviously, you’ll need to pursue another Instagram account in the event that you haven’t recently done as such prior to interfacing it with the current application.



Method 3: Best Instagram stories Viewers for PC, Android, and IOS

There is an assortment of outsider applications and sites that case to permit you to watch somebody’s Instagram Stories without signing in. Sadly, a significant number of these sites aren’t exceptionally protected, and a couple of them don’t for even a moment work, so have them in spite of the obvious danger.

Notwithstanding, in the event that you decide to use one, the site InstaStories effectively analyzed a public record’s stories without telling the client in a trial we did. To get to a record’s accounts, just info the record handle on the site’s landing page. The site just works for public records, so you will not have the option to see stories from an individual record.

Some of the best Instagram stories viewers are:

The InstaStories.watch administration is a working instagram story viewer that permits you to observe secret IGStories of Instagram clients online without enrollment and login into your record – from your cell phone and PC.

Features of InstaStories.watch

· Internet survey of stories and posts of any open Instagram account namelessly

· Download any story, file of stories, distribution – video, photographs of Instagram profile to your PC or iPhone, Android telephone

· Watch and download IGTV and live gushing from Instagram of any client

· Speedy and simple web-based web perusing Instagram (Instagram Viewer) in your program

· Don’t bother having an Instagram account or be signed in

· We don’t store your client information. 100 percent namelessness – an Instagram client won’t ever realize you watched their accounts

· View accounts in any language of the world

Step by step guide: How to watch Instagram Accounts anonymously via Instastories.Watch

ü open the InstaStories.watch the website in your web browser

ü Enter the username of the Instagram account you wish to view in the “Username.”

ü Select the “Time Period” you wish to view Insta-stories from

ü Click on the “Start Watching” button to begin viewing stories!

ü The stories will load automatically in the browser window, but you can pause and resume the video playback at any time by clicking on the “Play” button.

ü Leave InstaStories.watch and return to the website you were browsing before clicking on the “Start Watching” button; simply close the browser window!

2. Storiesig.me

Storiesig.me is an Anonymous Instagram Story Viewer Ꙭ – view online Instagram profile stories, posts and IGTV of any client without enlistment and signing into your IG account – from your cell phone and PC.

Features of Storiesig.me

v Mysterious survey of stories and distributions (posts), recordings and photographs of any open Instagram account

v Download any Stories, Highlights and Posts of the client to a PC or telephone

v Watch and download any client’s IGTV video

v Working and quick web-based Viewer of the Instagram Highlights (stories file) from the program (Instagram Highlights Viewer)

v You don’t have to have an Instagram account or be signed in

v 100 percent Your Anonymity – the client won’t ever see that you have watched his story

v Utilize the help in a language advantageous for you

Step by step guide: How to view Ig Account anonymously via Storiesdown.com

i. Essentially go to Storiesig site.

ii. Enter the username of the individual who’s Stories you need to download.



iii. Storiesig.me will then, at that point, bring every one of the accessible stories.

iv. To download, tap the three specks at the base left corner of every Story. Click Download.

v. That is all there is to it!

Note: With Storiesig, you can’t download terminated Stories.

3. Istories.site

iStories.site is a free help for unknown perusing of public Instagram profiles. With the assistance of our foundation, you can covertly follow: stories and features, live transmissions (online transmissions, streams, accounts of transmissions), posts (photographs, recordings, text distributions), likes, remarks, endorsers.

Features of Istories.site

i. No record required

You needn’t bother with an individual Instagram profile, view the feed and stories without signing in or introducing an application;

ii. 100 percent secrecy

You will be totally unknown (sees are undetectable to the proprietor of the profile, your own information, date and season of your visits are not shown or saved);

iii. Stacking capacity

You can download ig stories and presents on your PC, telephone (iPhone iOS, Android) or PC.

Step by step guide: How to watch Ig Account anonym via Istories.site

1. Go to istories.site in your web browser

2. Enter the username of the Instagram account you want to view in the search bar

3. Click on the account you want to view

4. Click on the stories tab

5. Scroll through the stories until you find the one you’re interested in

6. Click on the story to view it

FAQ

Can you watch IG anonymously?

Yes, you can. You can do it by either through Instagram stories viewers such as InstaStories.watch, 2. Storiesig.me, and istories.site

Can I download IG highlights, reels, posts, stories anonymously?

Yes you can, these Instagram viewers works 100% anonymously

