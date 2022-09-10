SEI and SERAPHIC collaborate for 4K Android TV hybrid STB – Digital TV Europe

Ads

Smart home tech provider SEI Robotics and Seraphic have announced a collaboration to create a new 4K Android TV hybrid set-top-box.

The SEI 4K Android TV hybrid STB can support DVB-T/S/C, ISDB-T and other digital TV standards, which provides a complete set of live TV business solutions in line with Google TIF framework, and fully supports Google Widevine CAS.

The companies praised their “tight cooperation” to complete the development, and said that Android TV CBS (Common Broadcast Stack) pre-integration is another highlight, which meets the FTA and PayTV market, and supports the UK, Spain and other local radio and TV Internet Content Players.

4K Android TV Hybrid box is running on the Amlogic S905Y4 chipset with 2GB LPDDR4+8GB eMMC.

Xinwen Xue, VP product management at SERAPHIC, said: “Adding full support for the interactive TV specification on Android TV is a challenging but valuable thing that brings the full interactive experience to the end users. SEI is an important provider of Android TV equipment. The collaboration between SEI and SERAPHIC enables HbbTV and Ginga support both on retails and operators. We will provide better products to customers in the future and meet the increasing user experience of digital TV viewers.”

Jeff Yin, CEO at SEI Robotics, said: “We are glad to collaborate with SERAPHIC, combining their solutions with ours, we will continue to provide users with high-performance hardware to meet their viewing experience.”

