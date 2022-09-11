Georgians Are Getting Another Relief Check & Here's How You Qualify For $350 – Narcity Canada

Ads

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The money comes from a $1.2B distribution plan. 💵

The Atlanta skyline.

New plans have been announced to give $1.2 billion of federal COVID relief funds to people who live in Georgia and need it the most.

More than 3 million locals receiving state benefits will be given $350 leftover from the American Rescue Plan passed in 2021.

In order to qualify, you must receive assistance from Medicaid, food stamps, cash welfare assistance, or subsidized health insurance for children.

"This assistance will help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration," Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's office wrote in a statement on August 15.

WJCL reported that the payments are projected to roll out in September 2022, according to the governor's spokesperson Katie Byrd.

Governor Kemp announced the plan on Monday. Currently, he has sole control over how COVID-19 relief funds are allocated, though his gubernatorial race against Democratic candidate, Stacey Abrams, continues to be neck-and-neck.

Bloomberg writes that a spokesperson from the Abrams campaign, Alex Floyd, called Kemp's handouts a "PR stunt," in an email. Floyd said, "Georgians need a real leader, not more election-year vote-buying schemes."

This is not the first time cash bonus Georgians have received during the election year. Governor Kemp recently announced the distribution of another stimulus check.

This year's race for Georgia Governor is one of the most anticipated in the country. Voting will take place on Tuesday, November 8.

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

source