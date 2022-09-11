Disney+ Reveals First Look at Historic New Pixar Show – The Direct

Ads

It has been frustrating for Pixar and fans of the company to see all of its film productions regulated to Disney+ without theatrical releases. But one project that has been fully intended with the streaming service in mind is its first series, Win or Lose.

Announced two years ago at Disney Investor Day, Win or Lose tells the story of a middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game, with each episode following the perspective of a different character. However, ever since that announcement, there have been no updates on the project, until now.

At D23, audiences were finally given a better look at Pixar’s first animated series.

Will Forte will star in the series as the voice of Coach Dan, which follows a middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game.

From filmmakers Michael Yates, Carrie Hobson, and David Lally, Win or Lose will debut on Disney+ in 2023.

It’s exciting to see the basic premise of the series already taking advantage of the long-form animated series format. It’ll be curious to see if the animation will change with each episode to reflect the perspective of the characters.

Although, one question is how long each of these episodes will be since there are ten characters, including Coach Dan, in the still, which could mean ten episodes. But will these episodes be less than ten minutes long like Disney’s Baymax! series?

Fans will find out when Win or Lose debuts on Disney+ in 2023.

