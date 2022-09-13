Dogecoin, Coinbase, McAfee, eBay: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today – The Wall Street Journal

Ads

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/dogecoin-coinbase-mcafee-ebay-what-to-watch-when-the-stock-market-opens-today-11628679213

Listen to article

(3 minutes)

Futures .css-1h1us5y-StyledLink{color:var(–interactive-text-color);-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;}.css-1h1us5y-StyledLink:hover{-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}were up after data showed inflation remained high in July, with U.S. consumer prices rising 5.4% from a year ago. Here’s what we’re watching ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell.

.css-i6hrxa-Italic{font-style:italic;}.css-11kxzt3-Strong{font-weight:var(–font-weight-medium);}Join Our Summer Stock-Picking Contest: Test your investing savvy against our Heard on the Street writers to predict the best-performing stock for the rest of 2021.

Continue reading your article with

a WSJ membership

Already a member? .css-16c7pto-SnippetSignInLink{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;cursor:pointer;}Sign In

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Dow Jones Products

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Copyright © 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

source