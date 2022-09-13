iPhone 13 Pro costs as much as Realme's phone, iPhone 14 also has nothing in feature – News Day Express

Ads

Apple has decided not to sell it in the store. Whereas you can buy it very easily from Flipkart, Amazon. If you still want to buy this phone, then you can buy it from Invent, Imagine. Both of them are Apple Authorized Seller. In this way it becomes easier for you to buy it. But the special thing is that its price has also become a lot.

If you buy iPhone 13 Pro after waiting for some time, then you can get this phone up to 40 thousand cheaper. According to the reports, Apple is also going to reduce the MRP of this phone. That is, after staying for some time, the phone can be bought very cheaply. At present, you can buy this phone from Amazon. This phone can be bought from Amazon after discount for about 90 thousand rupees.

If you buy this phone then you can benefit a lot. Because iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 have the same A15 Bionic. Also, not much change has been made in the camera as well. Although Apple has definitely made some changes in the note of iPhone 14 Pro. No Cost EMI option is also given on select cards. This phone available on Amazon is unlocked. That is, you can use any SIM card in it.

Shehnaz is a Corporate Communications Expert by profession and writer by Passion. She has experience of many years in the same. Her educational background in Mass communication has given her a broad base from which to approach many topics. She enjoys writing about Public relations, Corporate communications, travel, entrepreneurship, insurance, and finance among others.

