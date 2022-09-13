Realme UI 3.0 update schedule Q2 2022: Realme 8s 5G, Realme X3, more on the list – News9 LIVE

Ads

2022-04-19T14:07:18+05:30

Realme GT2 series. (Image Credit Realme)

Realme has announced that it would begin rolling out early access to the Realme UI 3.0 for more devices in India in the second quarter of 2022. The company primarily disclosed the whole roadmap of the Realme UI 3.0 in October of last year, and it has since been rolled out to numerous devices on a regular basis. Realme has also said that the new update would be given out to beta users for some devices first, followed by other stable users later. The Realme 8s 5G, 8 5G, X3, X3 superzoom, X7, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and Narzo 30 5G are the gadgets that can be seen on the list.

As it can be seen in the illustration of the new roadmap, the second batch of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 will be pushed out to Realme 8s 5G, 8 5G, and Narzo 30 5G users in April 2022.

Q2 came bearing updates!🎁Now, enjoy the #realmeUI 3.0 on multiple realme devices!Check for your device in the Early Access Roadmap for Q2 and let #SeamlessFun begin.Head to #realmeCommunity: https://t.co/CXEczs7ByJ pic.twitter.com/0VrlYEmPmk

The Realme X7 5G will be updated next month, in May 2022, while the other three devices, the Realme X3, X3 superzoom, and Narzo 30 Pro 5G, will receive the update in June of this year. These are the early access roadmap dates, and the stable update may take some time to reach respective users.

Until now, the company has given out the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update to majority of its devices, including the Realme GT Neo 2 and GT Master Edition, X7 Max, X7 Pro, 7 Pro, and more.

Additionally, Realme is all set to launch the Realme GT Neo 3 in India on April 29. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and has a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with 150 W fast charging support.

