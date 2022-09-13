Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 sees $200 discount, Google Mesh Wifi from $70, more – 9to5Google

Ads

Rikka Altland

– Sep. 12th 2022 8:58 am PT

@rikkaaltland

All of this week’s best deals kick off with a $200 discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. That’s on top of being able to score Google’s refreshed mesh Wifi systems from $70 as well as an $80 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.



Amazon is now offering one of the very first price cuts on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4. Dropping the unlocked 256GB version of the new folding smartphone down to $1,599.99 shipped, today’s offer delivers a rare chance to save on the recent release from its $1,800 going rate. Saving you $200, this is the first cash discount on the entry-level configuration and a new all-time low.

Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 that just hit the scene last month. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Amazon now offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $150. Down from the usual $200 price tag, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. This comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the lowest we’ve seen in a few months.

If your home Wi-Fi hasn’t been keeping up with recent work from home sessions or the start of the fall school semester, upgrading to Google’s refreshed home networking system is a notable way to enjoy whole-home coverage for less. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home.

Today only, Best Buy is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm GPS Smartwatch for $299.99 shipped, also available for the same price at Amazon. Normally fetching $380, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings, matches the second-best price of the year, and is the lowest we’ve seen since Prime Day. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case. The fitness tracking experience is also well-equipped with all of the usual workout monitoring tech, heart rate and ECG readings, and much more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

After first being revealed back at CES in the start of the year, today we’re tracking the very first discount on eufy’s all-new Garage-Control Cam. Dropping down to $80 at Amazon, you’d more regularly pay $100. Today’s offer is delivering the very first chance to save, and arrives as a new all-time low of 20% off.

Upgrading your garage with two different smart home capabilities, the Control Cam will let you open and close the garage door from anywhere with your smartphone or your choice of Alexa and Google Assistant. Then there’s the integrated 2K camera, which can let you monitor your space with a 130-degree field of view, AI-backed human and motion detection.

Amazon is now offering the PNY 32GB Elite Class 10microSDHC Flash Memory Card for $6. Regularly $8, this is 25% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon.

If you’re in the market for a casual and particularly affordable memory card from a brand you can trust, this one doesn’t cost more than a couple cups of coffee today. It might not be the fastest model out there but the 100MB/s will suffice for most casual use case scenarios, especially for $6, and it will work just fine in most Android smartphones and tablets as well as action cams, not overly pro drone setups, and more.

