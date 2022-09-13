Crypto News Today: What’s Unique about Ethereum, Enjin coin, Tamadoge, and Big Eyes Coin? – Crypto Mode

Ads

When it comes to crypto investments, users are often concerned about the utility. No one wants to waste money on a project without any added benefits. While some projects do not necessarily need direct use cases (meme coins), others do. In this regard, we’d be revealing four top tokens and their unique use cases.

Ethereum(ETH) is a multi-functional blockchain protocol designed to tackle issues not solved by Bitcoin. Ethereum(ETH) is an open-source network that allows developers to build decentralized applications and run smart contracts.

Ethereum(ETH) network supports various projects and protocols, from DeFi to Gaming, to Layer-2 protocols, and much more. Recently, many web3 solutions, NFTs, and DAOs are built on the Ethereum(ETH) network. Plus, Ethereum(ETH) is also a programming language used by large organizations to create distributed applications.



Investors are aggressively hoarding Ether—Ethereum(ETH) native token, for its potential future returns. This is because Ether powers every transaction conducted on the Ethereum(ETH) network. So, there’s high daily usage and demand for the token. Little wonder, the network is constantly clogged.

Big Eyes(BIG) is a beautiful and community-driven meme token. It was created to give people a sense of belonging and happiness and help them discover their inner strength.

The token was created to be peng and different from other meme coins. While other meme coins lean towards the Dog look, Big Eyes(BIG) took a cat look, as cats are beautiful. The anime eyes also make it stand out and resemble a Japanese animation. Lovers of eye-catching objects will fall in love with the meme and enjoy the community. It gets even better as the meme aims to win the most beautiful NFT and popular meme.

To foster community bonds, Big Eyes(BIG) will put out educational content and series of events. These events would be positioned to bring authentic hype to the crypto world. There would also be a merch shop where members can cop lovely items. Not to mention the NFT snippets that would be accessible to community members.

If you seek a source of strength and a meme or NFT that will make you happy, then purchase Big Eyes(BIG) while it is on presales.

Enjin coin(ENJ) is the utility token of the Enjin Platform. You may ask, “what is Enjin?”. Enjin is a platform that allows the creation and purchase of non-fungible tokens(NFTs) that can be used in games. On Enjin, tools are readily available to enable the easy creation of NFTs for purchase and sale. With its unique offerings, it has supported 250,000 gaming communities and handled 20 million users.

Some of the tools available on Enjin include Beam, Efinity, Wallet, Multiple SDKs, and wallet. All of these tools support the fast trade of NFTs. To carry out transactions on the platform, developers and buyers use the Enjin coin(ENJ) to access these tools. The token also has a deflationary supply, so the more its usage, the rarer it becomes. Hence, increasing in value.

Tamadoge(TAMA) is a meme coin that mirrors dogecoin but with better utility. Tamadoge(TAMA) shares great similarities with the Japanese Tamagotchi game. Tamagotchi means egg watch in Japanese. In this digital game, the owner gets an egg, which hatches into a pet. Then, they have to care for that pet. How they care for the pet determines how the pet would look.

Like Tamagotchi, Tamadoge(TAMA) allows users to own pets, which they can breed. These pets are called Tamadoge(TAMA) pets. The beautiful thing about Tamadoge(TAMA) is that pet owners earn rewards with their pets. You purchase these pets from the marketplace, train them into adults, enter arcade competitions, and earn bountiful rewards.

The team behind Tamadoge(TAMA) is also creating the Tamaverse—a virtual reality where pet owners can have immersive experiences with their pets. They also intend to partner with other metaverses so that pet owners can play with their pets in those virtual worlds.

