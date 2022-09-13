Pre-order pass for Nothing Phone (1) live on Flipkart at Rs 2000: Who can avail it? – News9 LIVE

Ads

7 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT

The phone comes with NothingOS and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ (Image credit: Nothing)

Anyone can now pre-order the Nothing Phone (1) even if they missed the early invite-only period, since a pre-order pass is now available on Flipkart for Rs 2,000. If the user decides to buy the phone once it is available, the Rs 2,000 will be deducted from the total price. Even if the user does not wish to purchase the phone after its initial release, a refund is available. The Nothing phone (1) will be launched on July 12 via a virtual event titled ‘Return to Instinct‘.

(Image Credit: News9live)

Users only get to see the information for the pre-order pass on the e-commerce website, but it can’t be purchased. The website notifies potential buyers to “head to the app” to get the Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass. Not all users can see the “Buy now” button on the app as well.

According to the FAQ section, only those who pressed the ‘Notify Me‘ button on the company’s dedicated page for the Nothing Phone would be eligible to purchase the Pre-Order pass. The buyer should log in with the same email address that they used to register on Nothing’s website.

Nothing Phone (1) to feature a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display (/nothing Tiktok). Plus, the pre-order passes are live on Flipkart.#Nothing #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/hzpDShZYyC

Tipster Mukul Sharma first revealed the availability of pre-order passes on Flipkart. Sharma also revealed that the new smartphone will feature a display with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. However, invite passes can only be availed until July 7, after which everyone will have to wait till the phone is released.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be available for purchase from 9 pm on July 12 to 6 pm on July 18 for all those who paid Rs 2,000 in advance for pre-order passes. Refunds of the unused deposits will be done on July 19.

A senior company official earlier said that Google-backed technology company Nothing, led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will manufacture all smartphones that it will sell in India locally. In March, the company announced plans to expand its device ecosystem beyond the audio segment, starting with a foray into the smartphone business.

After the meeting, a Home Ministry spokesperson said efforts of the central government have been to resolve many…

Residents slammed the civic body for demolishing their properties. Many alleged that the officials did not serve them a…

The police took suo motu cognisance and filed an FIR, no one has been arrested so far in the case.

The AIMIM chief also added that a destabilising effect will start after this and that things are going on the same path…

Total health expenditure (THE) in India during 2018-19 was Rs 5.96 trillion or 3.16 per cent of GDP, and Rs 4,470 per…

India noted with concern the lack of “measurable progress” by the Sri Lankan government on their commitments of a…

Kolkata has witnessed a number of historical events. Here, we have listed the top ten places in Kolkata that you must…

Wildlife sanctuaries are home to several rare and endangered wildlife animals, birds and plants. Here, we have listed…

Indra Jatra is a week-long festival that is celebrated with great pomp in Nepal as well as in India. It is one of the…

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz registered a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud in the final whereas Iga…

Sri Lanka posted 170 for six after being put in to bat.

At the culmination of the festival on Anant Chaturdashi, the idols of Lord Ganesh are taken to nearby water bodies and…

source