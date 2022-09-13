The Best New Movies And Shows To Stream On Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, Paramount+, Apple TV+ And Disney+ This Weekend – Forbes

Ads

‘Elvis’ makes its HBO debut on September 2, 2022.

If you’re like me, then you have multiple subscriptions to several different streaming platforms—which are all constantly adding new movies. Which begs the question each successive weekend: What do I watch?

For me, it helps to have all of those new films in one place. So in this article, I’ll run through the biggest new movies on major stream platforms, including Netflix NFLX , Amazon AMZN Prime, Hulu, HBO, Peacock, Disney+, Apple AAPL TV+, and Paramount PARA +.

At the end of the article, you can find a full list of all the new films available to stream this weekend.

From his rise to fame to his unprecedented superstardom, rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley maintains a complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, over the course of 20 years. Central to Presley’s journey and happiness is one of the most influential people in his life — Priscilla.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

When a psychiatrist shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.

A master thief and his underworld companions race against time to uncover the secrets of a dark diary.

The story of a young middle-school girl as she takes a new outlook on life into a world that seems determined to break it down.

