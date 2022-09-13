Vergecast: Apple Watch rumors, Twitter whistleblowing, and this week in streaming – The Verge

Filed under:
Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
Today’s show starts with Apple announcing the date for its annual iPhone event, slated for September 7th. Apple is also expected to announce new Apple Watches at the event, so the crew discusses the various rumors of redesigns the next watches may have.
Later in the show, the topic shifts to the latest news in streaming: Warner Bros. Discovery’s new streaming service may be called HBO Discovery, YouTube TV will let you watch four channels at once, and House of the Dragon had the biggest HBO premiere ever.
