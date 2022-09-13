Drag Race star Peppermint was secretly eliminated from season 9 finale – Gay Times Magazine

Ads

By Kira Richards

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Peppermint revealed she was eliminated from the show, only to be brought back ahead of the season nine finale.

It is well known that the show films multiple endings to avoid spoilers from getting leaked. However, in season nine, the producers upped the ante.

The ninth season of the coveted drag competition was the first season where four performers made it to the finale of the show and lip-synced for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

However, going into the finale, the final four were under the impression only three would make it to the end of the competition.

The three finalists alongside Peppermint were Shea Couleé, Trinity the Tuck and Sasha Velour, who was finally crowned as winner of the season.





In a conversation about the subsequent seasons of the show, Peppermint told YouTuber Joseph Shephard: “The girls had preparation in a way that we didn’t. They all went in thinking there was going to be a top four. We went there thinking there’s gonna be a top three.”

“At that last episode, we were like, well: ‘One of us is going home, and I don’t know who it’s gonna be.’”

The superstar revealed that she was the one to be eliminated, before finding out that no one was being sent home.

“And they filmed one where we all stay and move onto a final four,” she said.

The performer only found out that she progressed to the final stage of the competition when the episode aired on television.

