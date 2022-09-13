Algorand (ALGO) and Polygon (MATIC) investors join the BudBlockz party as token jumps 40%

Ads

The cryptocurrency sector has had a rough 2022 so far, with many analysts discussing being in a ‘crypto winter’. The downturn has largely been driven by external factors, such as war, energy prices, and inflation, resulting in reduced investment. However, some cryptos have been impacted more strongly than others.

Much like when the stock market retreats into bearish territory, many investors use periods like this to reassess their portfolios, sell some holdings and, ideally, find a few bargains.

This has been the case recently for Algorand (ALGO) and Polygon (MATIC) holders. Both cryptocurrencies lost a lot of value this year, and holders have been trading in their coins to buy promising new cryptos – such as BudBlockz and its native BLUNT token.

Algorand is a blockchain network focused on smart contracts and was frequently seen as a potential competitor to Ethereum. It ended last year on a high, often trading at over $2, but has since declined to around $0.3.

Unfortunately, the launch of Ethereum 2.0 will likely strengthen Ethereum’s blockchain to the detriment of competitors like Algorand. Longer-term ALGO token holders will already have seen their investments increase five-fold, and with the future so uncertain, it seems like a good time to sell.

Polygon is a framework that can be used for creating interconnected blockchain networks. Unlike Algorand, its native coin MATIC runs on the Ethereum blockchain and is ERC20 compliant. However, like Algorand, it ended 2021 well but has since fallen.

On the 26th of December 2021, the MATIC coin hit an all-time high of $2.89. This marked a rise of over 9000% from the start of the year. It now trades just under a dollar, which is a less dramatic drop than ALGO, but still marks a good time to make a profit and invest elsewhere.

The move to potentially high-growth cryptocurrencies like BudBlockz shows that investors are restructuring and rebuilding their portfolios and are seeking significant returns.

BudBlockz, in particular, is an excellent example of a new platform that is especially appealing to investors. It provides rewards and is currently discounted due to being in the presale stage. What also makes it so attractive to investors is its ability to provide exposure to both crypto and the rapidly expanding cannabis market.

The platform is designed to support the marijuana industry, and the BLUNT token allows holders to buy, sell, and trade cannabis products. In addition, owners can obtain fractional ownership of marijuana businesses, like farms and dispensaries, that have partnered with BudBlockz.

Another advantage is that BudBlockz runs on the Ethereum blockchain, meaning it will benefit from the Ethereum Merge. As it is currently in presale at a discounted price, it is not surprising investors are selling coins like ALGO and MATIC, which are largely trading flat, to stock up on BLUNT tokens. Private sale investors of BudBlockz have already seen a 40% return on investment as the price shot up from $0.015 to $0.021 per token.

In the short term, BLUNT holders will benefit from the jump in price following the Presale Stages and the launch of Ethereum 2.0. In the longer term, the coin will benefit from being linked to the burgeoning cannabis sector – predicted to be worth over US$175 billion by the decade’s end.

Algorand and Polygon have lost a lot of value this year, but that doesn’t mean they won’t recover. But with the obvious upsides of BLUNT, it is no surprise that investors are joining the BudBlockz party.

