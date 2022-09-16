Luno Adding Cardano And Solana Cryptocurrencies To Its Platform – Lowyat.NET

Ads

Image: Luno

Luno today has announced that it is adding two new coins to the existing cryptocurrency offerings on its platform. These being Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), two coins that are currently trending in the crypto scene.

According to the company, users can buy, sell and store ADA coins on its app and website starting from 21 September 2022 onwards. The SOL cryptocurrency, on the other hand, is only slated to arrive within the same year from 6 October onwards.

These new additions will bring the total number of supported investible digital assets on Luno up to nine, joining alongside its current cryptocurrency portfolio which includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, USD Coin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. As you may recall, the platform had only recently brought in the latter two coins back in late June this year.

As Luno puts it, “Cardano is often described as a ‘next gen evolution’ of Ethereum” which aims to be “the most scalable and sustainable platform for running decentralised applications (dApps) by taking a methodical, research-driven approach to its development.” On the other hand, the platform regards Solana as being “the fastest blockchain in the world and the fastest growing ecosystem in crypto, with thousands of projects spanning decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Web3 and more.”

Via a press release, Luno country manager Aaron Tang says the addition of ADA and SOL will give the platform’s customers access to newer crypto applications that have a promising future. He notes that both coins meet the company’s standards for safety, which is in line with Luno’s commitment to offer “the most compelling investment options, viewed through a long-term lens.” Tang further adds that customers will be able to explore and invest in more opportunities over the coming months, but did not elaborate further regarding this.

Much like the introductions of Chainlink and Uniswap prior to this, Luno is offering customers 50% off Instant Buy and Sell, as well as reduced exchange fees for both Cardano and Solana cryptocurrencies in conjunction with their respective arrivals on the platform. This promotion is slated to commence from 21 September until 20 October 2022 for the former, and from 6 October until 7 November 2022 for the latter. For customer reference, Luno says it will update its fees and features page to include both upcoming coins when the time comes.

(Source: Luno press release)

