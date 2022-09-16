VVS Finance price prediction: DeFi token on the rise – Capital.com

Ads

By Raphael Sanis

Edited by Charlie Mellor

13:11, 12 September 2022

VVS Finance is on a mission to make the decentralised finance (DeFi) industry more welcoming to newcomers with its ecosystem of accessible products.

The VVS cryptocurrency is integral to this through an incentivisation scheme. Yet investors appear to be hesitant as the token was down 96% from its all-time high in November, on 12 September.

On the other hand, VVS is up 2% over the past week as it announced plans for a boosted liquidity farm, which would offer higher staking rates for investors.

The world of DeFi has flourished over the past year, with new blockchains, ecosystems and protocols being designed to give individuals financial autonomy.

However, the VVS Finance platform claims that the industry is intimidating to newcomers, whether that is the unfamiliar user interfaces or complex terminologies.

As an acronym for “very very simple finance”, VVS Finance wants to make DeFi more accessible with its low fees and high transaction speeds. It chose the Cronos (CRO) blockchain to achieve this.

Since launching in 2021, it has already developed an ecosystem of products. Bling Swap gives investors the opportunity to trade tokens with the efficiency benefits of the VVS Finance protocol. Meanwhile, Crystal Farms is a product for users to stake their funds and earn rewards.

The DeFi platform is looking to make a mark with its VVS token, which is powering its “comprehensive and rewarding incentive program”. There is a range of opportunities to earn the coin.

Liquidity providers, those staking their tokens in the Crystal Farms product, will earn two thirds of all swap fees on the platform. Investors can then stake their VVS tokens to earn even more of the cryptocurrency through its Glitter Mine. According to its litepaper:

The VVS token launched at the end of 2021 with it going live on 22 November with an opening price of a little over $0.0001. It saw an initial rise and reached its all-time high of $0.0001549 two days later.

But the cryptocurrency soon fell victim to the bear market and closed the month at $0.00012.

It saw a slight rise in December after a flurry of announcements, including a trading battle between the CRO and bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrencies. On 24 December, it revealed ENJ and LINK were being listed on the protocol. The same day VVS peaked at $0.00007.

VVS eventually continued its downward trajectory, dropping to the $0.00002 mark in January 2022.

The cryptocurrency did experience a slight rally in February as the Cronos blockchain surpassed $2bn in total value locked (TVL). VVS Finance was also announced as the leading project on its ecosystem.

Cronos has surpassed $2 Billion in TVL ????

???? Top 9 chain by TVL

????Over 100 projects live on Mainnet Beta

????344k unique addresses

Shout out to the top builders in the Cronos ecosystem!@VVS_finance @MMFcrypto @TectonicFi @cronaswap @beefyfinance @autofarmnetwork pic.twitter.com/1RbDAf3deh

After reaching a high of $0.000043 on 10 February, VVS corrected and closed the month at $0.00003.

The crypto crash of 2022, which dramatically impacted the DeFi industry, drove difficulties for the VVS token. It fell below the key $0.00001 barrier in May and to a low of $0.0000049 on 18 June.

At the time of writing, on 12 September, it had recovered slightly and was trading at $0.000006. It was up around 2% in the past seven days, which has come as it prepares to add a boosted farming feature. This would allow investors to earn a higher annual percentage rate (APR) on staked funds.

???? #crofam #molefam

Get ready to fire up ️‍????

VVS Boosted Farming is coming SOON????

Now you can BOOST max. 2 farms by deposit in xVVS vaults & stake your Miner Moles️‍????

More details at https://t.co/dipYV3E6Gj pic.twitter.com/BFhRsbNgWA

At the time of writing, there was a mixed approach when it came to a VVS price prediction. Coin Codex said the sentiment was neutral with 13 bullish technical indicators and 11 signalling “sell”. Its short-term, the vvs finance price prediction for 2022 said it would have dropped by 17% to $0.000005 on 11 October.

On the other hand, TechNewsLeader said VVS could have reached a maximum price of $0.00001 in a year. Its vvs finance price prediction for 2025 thought this could have gone on to $0.00003 and rocketed to $0.0002 in 2030.

Similarly, Price Prediction expected it could have reached a maximum price of $0.00001 this year and that it could have climbed to $0.00002 in 2025. Its vvs finance price prediction for 2030 suggested it could have averaged $0.0001.

The VVS finance coin price prediction from AMB Crypto anticipated steady growth for the DeFi token. The site said it could average out at $0.000016 this year and $0.00003 in 2028. By the beginning of the next decade, it suggested the vvs finance crypto price prediction could have risen to a maximum price of $0.00006.

When considering a VVS token price prediction, it’s important to keep in mind that cryptocurrency markets remain extremely volatile, making it difficult to accurately predict what a coin or token’s price will be in a few hours, and even harder to give long-term estimates. As such, analysts and algorithm-based forecasters can and do get their predictions wrong.

If you are considering investing in cryptocurrency tokens, we recommend that you always do your own research. Look at the latest market trends, news, technical and fundamental analysis, and expert opinion before making any investment decision. Keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future returns. And never trade with money that you cannot afford to lose.

VVS Finance is a DeFi platform that is creating a more accessible environment for new cryptocurrency investors. But its main initiative scheme is the VVS token, which has lost 96% from its all-time high in November 2021.

In volatile cryptocurrency markets, it is important to do your own research on a coin or token to determine if it is a good fit for your investment portfolio. Whether the VVS token is a suitable investment for you depends on your risk tolerance and how much you intend to invest, among other factors. Keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future returns. And never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

At the time of writing, VVS crypto price predictions were conflicted. CoinCodex anticipated a 17% drop to $0.000005 on 11 October, whereas TechNewsLeader suggested new all-time highs could have been possible.

In volatile cryptocurrency markets, it is important to do your own research on a coin or token to determine if it is a good fit for your investment portfolio. Whether vvs finance is a suitable investment for you depends on your risk tolerance and how much you intend to invest, among other factors. Keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future returns. And never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

Vvs finance is up 2% as it gears up to release new staking options. However, it has seen a strong bearish trend this year.

Whether you should invest in VVS is a question that you will have to answer for yourself. Before you do so, however, you will need to conduct your own research and never invest more money than you can afford to lose because prices can go down as well as up

