TerraUSD Crash Could Speed Up Crypto Regulation, Binance.US CEO Says – The Wall Street Journal

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/terrausd-crash-could-speed-up-crypto-regulation-binance-us-ceo-says-11652903996

Listen to article

(1 minute)

.css-1h1us5y-StyledLink{color:var(–interactive-text-color);-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;}.css-1h1us5y-StyledLink:hover{-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}.css-i6hrxa-Italic{font-style:italic;}The Future of Everything Festival is happening right now. Click here to register and watch for free as a member.

The head of crypto exchange Binance.US said last week’s crash of the cryptocurrency TerraUSD could accelerate the Biden administration’s efforts to regulate stablecoins, or digital coins whose value is tied to traditional currencies like the dollar.

Continue reading your article with

a WSJ membership

Already a member? .css-16c7pto-SnippetSignInLink{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;cursor:pointer;}Sign In

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Dow Jones Products

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Copyright © 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

source