This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/terrausd-crash-could-speed-up-crypto-regulation-binance-us-ceo-says-11652903996
Listen to article
(1 minute)
.css-1h1us5y-StyledLink{color:var(–interactive-text-color);-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;}.css-1h1us5y-StyledLink:hover{-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}.css-i6hrxa-Italic{font-style:italic;}The Future of Everything Festival is happening right now. Click here to register and watch for free as a member.
The head of crypto exchange Binance.US said last week’s crash of the cryptocurrency TerraUSD could accelerate the Biden administration’s efforts to regulate stablecoins, or digital coins whose value is tied to traditional currencies like the dollar.
Continue reading your article with
a WSJ membership
Already a member? .css-16c7pto-SnippetSignInLink{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;cursor:pointer;}Sign In
WSJ Membership
Customer Service
Tools & Features
Ads
More
Dow Jones Products
WSJ Membership
Customer Service
Tools & Features
Ads
More
Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.
TerraUSD Crash Could Speed Up Crypto Regulation, Binance.US CEO Says – The Wall Street Journal
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.