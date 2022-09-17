Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market – MarketWatch

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -0.26% slid 2.71% to $245.38 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, -0.72% falling 1.13% to 3,901.35 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.45% falling 0.56% to 30,961.82. Microsoft Corp. closed $104.29 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, -1.10% fell 1.89% to $152.37, Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, -0.11% fell 1.99% to $102.91, and SAP SE ADR SAP, -0.56% fell 2.20% to $84.41. Trading volume (31.3 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 23.5 M.

