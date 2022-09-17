Phoenix Global (PHB) crypto rallies over 35%. Here’s why – Kalkine Media

Events that impact markets, stocks, IPOs, commodities, forex from regional to international – We’ve got it all covered.

Phoenix Global (PHB) crypto rallies over 35%. Here’s why

Highlights

Phoenix Global (PHB) crypto is primarily a Binance Smart Chain driven network which hosts next-generation consumer-focused DApps. As a consumer-driven protocol, PHB crypto empowers businesses by providing them with blockchain technology that supports the development of DApps to enhance customer experience.

The PHB uses a two-fold consensus mechanism – Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) and Proof-of-Stake, which allows the protocol to seamlessly transfer assets between its main network and side networks. Through the PHB blockchain network, enterprises can increase their scalability and flexibility by using a multi-layered smart contract system

The PHB crypto on 16 September was one of the top gainers of the day amongst the top 500 cryptos, with a gain of over 35.55% at 5:00 AM (GMT +1). From the volume perspective, too, the token was witnessing a gain of 106.5% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Why is PHB crypto rallying?

The PHB crypto has been on a bull run of late. The token has registered over 1224.3% over the past 30 days and 324.2% over the past week. Today’s gain seems to follow the momentum that the crypto has been building up over the past few weeks.

To add to that, Binance Futures, on 15 September, announced the launch of PHBBUSD perpetual contracts with up to 20x leverage. The PHBBUSD perpetual contracts will go live on 16 September at 02:30 (UTC).

PHB crypto has, in fact, been thick of things of late. Just a couple of days ago, on 13 September, the PHB crypto recorded its all-time high price of US$2.50. The ATH may be due to its Layer-2 upgrade, which made Phoenix the first blockchain that supports both Multi-Party Computation and decentralized AI. This will help the developers to use mainstream open-source platforms such as TensorFlow with Phoenix Layer-2.

PHB’s market performance

Buoyed by the recent developments, the PHB’s momentum has witnessed a sudden bump raising its RSI to 74.08 during intra-day trading on Friday.



Image credit: Trading View

MACD indicators indicate heavy momentum build-up with the MACD line and Histogram in the positive zone. This has also been backed by increasing volume as well.

As of 16 September, the 320-ranked token was trading at US$1.61 with a trading volume of US$16,76,41,849. The Phoenix Global token enjoyed a live market cap of US$5,96,17,080 with 3,71,36,775 PHB coins in circulation.

While the PHB crypto has witnessed significant gains, including hitting the ATH, one must understand that the crypto markets are often riskier and volatile. Its performance can change at any given point in time. Therefore, one must always ensure proper research before making critical investment decisions. Any decision taken without adequate research may lead to financial losses.

