Samsung may need to reduce new smartphone production by 30 million units in 2022 – Notebookcheck.net

According to the South Korean site MDN News, it has been a goal of Samsung’s to make 300 million smartphones or more in a single year since 2017. However, this may not be the OEM’s year in this respect, as it has had to cut its growth forecast for the second half of 2022, and, with it, its manufacturing orders for the same market.
MDN News claims to have learned that the South Korean electronics giant has told 1 such partner to reduce its volume of new smartphone units by 30 million, or nearly 10% of the original order. Furthermore, the Shinhan Financial Investment group now estimates that Samsung may end up having no more than 270 million units made in 2022.
The OEM is said to be following Apple in this trend; however, while the Cupertino giant has chosen to cut its orders relating to lower-end models such as the iPhone SE (2022), Samsung is said to reduce variant volumes across the board, from budget models such as the Galaxy A13 (4G/LTE) to top-end S22 Ultra SKUs.
The Galaxy S22 still starts at US$700 on Amazon right now.
