Goat Swap Brings AMM to Solana NFTs: Create Pools and Trade NFTs Automatically – BSC NEWS

With GOAT Swap, you can automatically buy, sell, or trade NFTs or sell your NFTs to any pools with offers.

Jupiter Aggregator co-founder brings GOAT Swap, an Automated Market Maker (AMM) for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) , which allows users to generate fees on liquidity like Magic Eden .

With GOAT Swap, you can set the prices and trading fees on your NFTs. Additionally, you can create pools to automatically buy, sell, and trade NFTs.

The pool, or liquidity pool, is a smart contract that instantly allows you to exchange assets. The most common pool on GOAT swap is an NFT<>SOL pool, in which anyone holding an NFT from that collection can exchange it for SOL.

For example, if you go to the GOAT swap site and check out the "Collections," you will probably see the following:

Let’s go with the ‘Dippies’ NFT collection, where you can view three options Buy, Sell, and Pools above. You can buy any NFT from the Buy section or sell any NFT you have in the Sell section. But when you will head over to the Pool section, you will see that there are both one-sided pools (NFT > SOL and SOL>NFT) and two-sided pools (NFT< > SOL):

There have been some questions about whether GOAT Swap is the same as ElixirNFT since both seem to do the same thing.

But there are differences between both, as Ben Chow explained:

In spite of the pros and cons of each approach, the founder believes there is more opportunity in "empowering any NFT holder to become a liquidity provider and earn fees like any other marketplace."

