Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market – MarketWatch

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, -0.11% rallied 2.63% to $119.70 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, -0.72% rising 2.13% to 4,210.24 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.45% rising 1.63% to 33,309.51. The stock’s rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $31.85 short of its 52-week high ($151.55), which the company achieved on February 2nd.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Wednesday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, -1.10% rose 2.62% to $169.24 and Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -0.26% rose 2.43% to $289.16. Trading volume (29.8 M) remained 6.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 36.0 M.

