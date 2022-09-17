8minute Solar Energy expands services and rebrands as Avantus – Solar Power World

Solar Power World

By Billy Ludt | September 14, 2022

8minute Solar Energy is expanding its services beyond solar development into clean energy products and other zero-emission offerings. To reflect its expanded scope in the renewable energy space, 8minute has rebranded the company to the name Avantus.

“We built 8minute Solar Energy to deliver on goals central to the fight against climate change — making renewable energy lower cost and more reliable than fossil fuels. Now, with more than a decade of experience behind us, we have accomplished that and more: We’ve proven we are a category-defining company on track to become one of the first pure-play clean energy majors. And today’s announcement introducing Avantus recognizes that,” said Tom Buttgenbach, CEO and Founder of Avantus. “As Avantus, we have the scale, track record and expertise to transform our country’s energy generation to be as networked and responsive as the digital tools driving the rest of the world. We will do this by continuing to develop our industry-leading pipeline, while also creating advanced technologies that will take clean energy to the next level — smarter, cheaper, faster, and more reliable than ever before.”

The company is using proprietary technologies and design optimization tools to achieve grid stabilization by bringing a power plant online instantaneously, reacting to power outages in milliseconds — making renewables more reliable than fossil fuels. Avantus claims its smart power plants have 99% availability over gas-fired power plants.

“Energy systems must evolve to match the complex, data-driven world we live in,” said Kip Larson, CTO of Avantus, who previously spent over a decade optimizing networked systems at Amazon, Amazon Web Services and Convoy. “That’s why Avantus has created a new ecosystem of renewable energy generation and storage that outperform conventional and simple designs. We deploy digital tools like large-scale simulations and predictive analytics to create highly specific and optimized system architecture, power plant designs, and machine learning-powered operational systems to address our customers’ increasingly complex energy needs.”

Backed by EIG, a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, Avantus has secured $450 million in financing over the past year to execute its differentiated growth strategy.

“As Avantus, we plan to continue breaking records on both cost and reliability,” said Stephanie Perry, COO of Avantus. “Our expanding development pipeline of over 70 utility-scale projects will provide low-cost, zero-emission energy to more than 20 million Americans. Avantus will build on our legacy of success and play a pivotal role in helping the United States meet its clean energy goals.”

