When Are iPhone 14 Pre-Orders? – MacRumors

Update: Apple has now confirmed that the iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will be available for pre-order on September 9, before launching on September 16 (except the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, which launches on October 7).

Apple has now announced that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7 where the company is highly likely to unveil the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup – so when are pre-orders of the new devices expected to begin?

In a recent report that correctly predicted that an Apple event will take place on September 7, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said that Apple has told some retail employees to prepare for a new product release on Friday, September 16, which suggests the new iPhone and Apple Watch models could see a launch date on that day.

Pre-orders for new ‌iPhone‌ models typically open one week before launch, meaning that Friday, September 9 seems like the most likely date, just two days after the Apple event.

The event, which features the tagline “Far out,” will take place on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time and be streamed online for viewers around the world. Beyond the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, the event could also see the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and potentially several other announcements.

The ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup is expected to consist of a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌, a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Max, a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. Notably, there will be no 5.4-inch “‌iPhone 14‌ mini” as the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini have seen lackluster sales.

The standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models are expected to feature 50 percent more memory, improved battery life, an improved Ultra Wide camera, and an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus, while the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models are expected to feature “pill and hole-punch” shaped cutouts instead of the notch, the A16 chip, a 48-megapixel Wide camera, and a slightly taller display with thinner bezels. The entire lineup is set to come in a range of new color options.

Three new Apple Watch models are also expected, including the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation ‌Apple Watch SE‌, and a new “Pro” Apple Watch model. There are also believed to be plans to launch a new entry-level iPad, updated iPad Pro models, an Apple silicon Mac Pro, and more, but these devices could be saved for a second event later in the year.

