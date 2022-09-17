Amazon Prime Day: Deals on products that TikTok loves – NBC News

Follow Select
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. And if you spend a lot of time scrolling through TikTok (guilty!), you’ll be pleased to find that many products made popular on the app are currently on sale, from water bottles to lip masks.
Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target and Best Buy are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday before it comes to an end tonight, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals on products that have trended on TikTok, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.
Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals on popular products from TikTok we think readers will want to know about. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.
Made with hydrating and moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, the Laneige Lip Mask is a popular choice on TikTok for chapped lips — experts also recommended it in our guide to lip masks.
The Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener became an overnight favorite after one TikTok user demonstrated how it worked to tighten her wrinkles in real time. The product uses active firming agents like silicates to give the skin a temporary smoothness.
The Foreo Luna 3 is a staple on skin care TikTok (and part of Select writer Rebecca Rodriguez’s daily routine). The sonic facial cleansing brush uses T-Sonic pulsations and silicone bristles to gently remove dirt, sweat and anything clogging your pores, according to the brand.
The Tineco Pure One S11 is a cordless stick vacuum that uses smart sensor technology to auto-adjust its suction power depending on how dirty your floors are, according to the brand. TikTokers like this vacuum because it’s relatively affordable and comes with several attachments to handle furniture, stairs and more.
Grande Cosmetics’ Lash Enhancing Serum uses amino acids, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to strengthen and hydrate eyelashes, giving them a longer and thicker appearance, according to the brand. The serum became popular among TikTokers after several users demonstrated their lash growth over time while using the product.
The Orolay Down Jacket has something of a cult following online — it’s become so popular that people now refer to it as “the coat from Amazon.” The oversized down jacket is made of 100% polyester with a 90% duckdown/10% duckfeather filling and has a warm fleece lined hood for colder days.
This countertop ice maker from GE is on the pricier side, but TikTokers who own it say it’s great for making iced drinks like iced coffee. The machine has a 3-pound capacity and produces opal-shaped nugget ice that’s also good for chewing on, according to the brand.
TikTokers with pets say the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover is a lifesaver — it works on furniture, upholstery and more to remove lint and hair, according to the brand. Unlike lint rollers, the ChomChom is reusable — you just have to empty out the waste compartment like you do with a vacuum.
Here are the best Prime Day sales on Amazon right now from brands that are popular on TikTok.
In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day sales we recommend with deals on brands commonly seen on TikTok.
Morgan Greenwald is a senior editor for Select on NBC News.
