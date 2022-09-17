Deals: Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro starts at $749, Twelve South MagSafe charger $80, more – 9to5Mac

September 15

Rikka Altland

– Sep. 15th 2022 8:55 am PT

@rikkaaltland

All of today’s best deals have gone live with Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now starting at $749. Anyone with an iPhone 14 arriving tomorrow will want to looking to the discount we spotted on Twelve South’s new HiRise 3 MagSafe charger at $80, which pairs with the ongoing iPad mini 6 Smart Folio Cover markdown at $49. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models to some of the best prices to date. Starting at $749, many of the models up for sale, including higher storage capacities and cellular models, are down to the lowest prices of the year like the 128GB cellular offering at $900. That’s down from the usual $999 going rate, the first discount of the year, and the second-best of all time.

All powered by the M1 chip for the first time, Apple’s latest iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage.

iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 launch day is right around the corner, and Twelve South is now discounting its latest multi-device charger to make sure you’re ready to power up Apple’s latest. Having just launched back in June, the new Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger is now marked down to $80 direct from the brand’s official storefront. That’s down $20 from the usual $100 price tag and delivering only the second discount to date, also matching the all-time low.

Designed to accommodate your entire Apple kit, Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 charging stand is centered around MagSafe tech with a 7.5W pad resting on an elevated stand. Right behind the main iPhone 14 charger is a place to rest your new Apple Watch Series 8, all of which sits above a 5W Qi pad on the base for topping off AirPods and the like. I personally found it to be one of my favorite MagSafe chargers yet despite the 7.5W output, which you can read about in my hands-on review.

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Smart Folio for iPad Mini 6 at $49 in black. Normally fetching $59, much like you’ll pay for all four of the other colorways right now, today’s offer marks an all-around rare chance to save on an essential for Apple’s latest and most compact iPadOS experience.

Wrapping your iPad mini 6 in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package.

For a limited time, Amazon now offers the Satechi Dock5 Charging Station for $48. Down from the usual $60 price tag, this is matching our previous mention from the Satechi back to school sale last month, with today’s offer taking 20% off.

This multi-device charger from Satechi delivers a space to refuel up to five different devices at a time to tame your entire kit of Apple devices. Dock5 kicks things off with an integrated 10W Qi pad as well as dual USB-A slots and a pair of 20W USB-C ports to round out the package. I loved it in my original review from a year ago, and it still remains a stable at my workstation.

Woot is now offering the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds for $35. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer is down to the lowest we’ve seen this year. With 50% in savings attached, this is $5 below previous mentions.

Perfect for bringing along on those end of summer runs or tagging along throughout any other activities as fall rolls around, Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. We reviewed the experience back when they launched, which offers some additional insight on what to expect.

