Google Meet Update: Recording Meetings No Longer Available – Illinois Institute of Technology

On January 10, 2022, Google began to roll back the recording allowance it had had widely extended as part of its response to COVID-19 and its desire to facilitate online learning.

Now after two years Google is once again limiting that recording functionality to only those users with paid licenses, which Illinois Tech does not have. Google Meet is still available for use, but its recording capabilities have ended.

As a reminder, all scheduled classes in hybrid classrooms on Mies Campus are recorded automatically and available in Blackboard after approximately three hours, a service that has been very reliable.

The consistency and quality of the recordings in the hybrid classroom have shown that duplicative recordings of classes using Zoom or Blackboard Ultra, while still possible, are not recommended or necessary.

Blackboard Ultra, Zoom, and Google Meet continue to be available as tools for real-time engagement of online students.

If you have any questions, please contact the Support Desk at supportdesk@iit.edu or call 312-567-3375 (on campus x7DESK). If you are based out of the Conviser Law Center, please contact the ITS Help Desk at helpdesk@kentlaw.iit.edu or call 312-906-5300 (on campus x65300).

