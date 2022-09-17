Sling TV to Offer Up Faith & Family Premium Channel for Free this Weekend – The Streamable

Search for movies, TV shows, channels, sports teams, streaming services, apps, and devices.

Sling TV is continuing its “Freeview Weekends” beginning on Friday by giving subscribers an all-access pass to premium channel Up Faith & Family. Starting Friday, Aug. 19, and running through Sunday, Aug. 21, Sling subscribers can spend the weekend discovering the best in family entertainment.

Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

The live TV streaming service’s summer program gives subscribers access to a different premium channel each weekend through the end of August. This opportunity allows customers to test out premium channels with no obligation. The event features both live and linear programming, as well as access to each service or channels’ on-demand libraries.

Up Faith & Family focuses on content that the whole family can enjoy and prides itself on being the leading streaming service for uplifting entertainment.

The Freeview Weekends are available to all Sling TV customers, no matter what plan they subscribe to. While the streamer’s Orange and Blue plans start at just $35 per month and include popular cable channels like CNN, ESPN, Bravo, AMC, and more, if a customer is just interested in premium offerings, they can sample them and then subscribe via Sling without having to commit to a live TV plan.

With Sling TV’s premium offerings, customers are able to subscribe to standalone premium services without signing up for one of the platform’s live TV options, allowing for the “à la carte” experience many users are wanting.

If you’re not a Sling subscriber yet but are on the fence, the company is currently offering 50% off the first month’s subscription to new customers. That means that an Orange or Blue tier subscription is just $17.50 for a month, and the combination Orange and Blue tier is just $25. Sling TV is an excellent option for cord-cutters, as it offers cable channels like TNT, CNN, and ESPN, as well as access to premium movie channels and live sports.

Sling’s Freeview Weekends have been happening all summer and will continue through August. The streamer has already offered customers free previews of Curiosity Stream, Destination America, EPIX Now, Sundance Now, ViX+, Acorn TV, EPIX, ALLBLK, and IFC Films.

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $35/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $35/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.

If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $15 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.

Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.

