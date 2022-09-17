Sublime iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max concept images surface as Apple tipped to ship up to 100 million units before 2023 – Notebookcheck.net

Some of the best unofficial iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max concept renderings have recently been shared online (via @Shadow_Leak). The six images (see below) show the iPhone 14 Pro from the rear while standing in front of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is set with its display facing forward. The main camera setup with its three lenses and the pill and punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera on the display match design expectations for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

In addition, the rumored Apple iPhone 14 Pro colors of silver, graphite, gold, and purple, are now joined by Alpine Green and Sierra Blue in this gorgeous set of concept images produced by content creator 4RMD. There may even be a couple of “Easter eggs” here; for instance, the day number on most of the images is shown as “13”, and it is believed the iPhone 14 release date is September 13 (a Tuesday). Also, the Alpine Green iPhone 14 Pro Max features the somewhat famous clownfish wallpaper that was found on the original iPhone from 2007 and has been spotted turning up on iOS 16 Beta 3.

Having an attractive design will certainly help Apple shift millions of iPhone 14 units, and the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes it should be possible for Cupertino to have up to 100 million phones manufactured during the second half of 2022. Recent reports suggest that Foxconn will churn out 30 million iPhone 14 Max models alone, with mass production for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro beginning at the start of August. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is apparently scheduled for a late August production run while the iPhone 14 Max is penciled in for mass manufacturing in the first half of September.

(1/4)

My take for the rumored TSMC's iPhone 14 orders cut by 10%.

1. Rumored TSMC's iPhone 14 orders cut by 10% is not aligned with my survey. I currently maintain my 2H22 shipment forecast for iPhone 14, about 100 mn and 90 mn units for components and EMS, respectively.

@4RMD3 (Concept images from Instagram) via @Shadow_ Leak & @mingchikuo & The Verge & iPhoneWired

