Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Lead Developer Says the Team Is Focused on Partnerships and Not Hype – CryptoGlobe

Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of Shiba Inu ($SHIB), says that although he doesn’t believe the popular crypto project will ever lose hype, it is not something that the team has ever focused on.

Here is what Binance Academy says about Shiba Inu:

“Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a dog-themed meme cryptocurrency named after a Japanese dog breed. It was created in 2020 by an anonymous developer named Ryoshi, who designed SHIB to be an alternative to Dogecoin (DOGE) on the Ethereum blockchain.

“SHIB is an ERC-20 token with a decentralized exchange called ShibaSwap. The SHIB roadmap and ecosystem also features an NFT art incubator called Shiba Artist Incubator, 10,000 ‘Shiboshi’ NFTs, and an NFT game Shiboshi Game.

“Shiba Inu had an initial circulating supply of 1 quadrillion tokens. Ryoshi locked 50% of the token in Uniswap to create liquidity, and sent the other 50% to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s wallet. However, Vitalik decided to burn 90% of the coins and donate the remaining 10% to charity.…

“LEASH is the second token created by Shiba Inu and it’s also on ShibaSwap. With a circulating supply of 107,646 tokens, LEASH was initially used as a rebase token to track Dogecoin’s price. However, SHIB developers decided to change LEASH to an ERC-20 token. LEASH holders can stake their tokens in the liquidity pool and earn xLEASH as rewards.

“BONE is a governance token. It has a supply of 250,000,000 tokens.“

According to a report by The Crypto Basic published earlier today, Kusama had this to say on Shiba Inu’s official Discord channel:

“I do not think we’ll lose ‘hype.’ We were never focused on hype; we were focused on platforms and products. And now also partnerships.“

pic.twitter.com/xf5GVAPUTr

Earlier today, the official Twitter account of the Shiba Inu project announced that $SHIB had been added to the list of cryptoassets supported for Binance Card in Argentina:

Woof! @BinanceArg has added $SHIB to the list of supported tokens for Binance Cards issued in Argentina.

You can now pay with SHIB at 90+ million merchants worldwide. Furthermore, get up to 8% cashback and zero fees on ATM withdrawals!

Read more..https://t.co/FN3W964Bfw pic.twitter.com/KDTSnVlnAk

It is worth noting that Binance added support for $SHIB for Binance Card in Europe in early August:

We are pleased to announce that @binance has added SHIB to the list of supported tokens for the Binance Card issued in Europe.

You can now pay with SHIB at 60+ million merchants worldwide. Furthermore, get up to 8% cashback and zero annual or FX fees!https://t.co/0Xj7IXPyt0 pic.twitter.com/FqINtnHFWx

The Shiba Inu team also tweeted about a new concept artwork that was recently created for Shiba Inu’s metaverse project, which is dubbed “SHIB: The Metaverse”.

Woof! another beautiful colored concept artwork has been revealed. This time 🚀 Rocket Pond hits the spotlight for @ShibTheMV!

We're excited to hear your thoughts! This hub is set to create an adventurous experience for the #ShibArmy.

Lands available at https://t.co/56VsqOa2jt pic.twitter.com/AfArflms4H

According to data by TradingView, on FTX, SHIB-USD is currently (as of 10:47 a.m. UTC on September 16) trading around $0.00001171.

To make sure you receive a FREE weekly newsletter that features highlights from our most popular stories, click here.

The views and opinions expressed by the author, or any people mentioned in this article, are for informational purposes only, and they do not constitute financial, investment, or other advice. Investing in or trading cryptoassets comes with a risk of financial loss.

source