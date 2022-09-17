Get a refurbished, unlocked 4G iPad Mini 4 with 128GB for only $290 – ZDNet

Most Popular

There aren’t many mini tablets that can compete with the Apple iPad Mini. If you want the convenience of a tablet that’s sized to take anywhere but don’t want to sacrifice speed, storage, and a vibrant screen, the iPad Mini is for you. However, they can be pricey little gadgets. Fortunately, the Apple iPad Mini 4 has enough of what you need to make the Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB – Silver (Refurbished: WiFi + 4G Unlocked) & Accessories Bundle an excellent deal.

This iPad Mini 4 offers cellular data on top of WiFi and Bluetooth. It’s unlocked so that you can use a SIM card from your current carrier. It also has 128GB integrated storage, offering plenty of space to store bargain apps, games, photos, and videos. This is also the last iPad Mini to provide a headphone jack, if that’s important to you.

Since this iPad Mini 4 comes with iOS 15 already installed, you can enjoy many of Apple’s latest digital features. Its 1.5GHz Apple A8 allows you to handle video streams and even more processor-intensive tasks. Plus, its 2048 x 1536 display keeps your favorite content looking sharp. Videos, emails, browsers, and more are all perfectly clear, and the multi-touchscreen is super easy to navigate. The 8MP rear iSight camera captures stunning photos and videos, while the 1.2MP front camera allows you to FaceTime in HD.

With its thin design and 10-hour battery, you won’t want to leave home without this refurbished iPad Mini 4. This bundle comes in the original Apple Box and includes a snap-on plastic case, pre-installed tempered glass, Lightning cable, and wall charger.

Buyers are thrilled with this bundle. Verified purchaser Leroy W. said, “This was a great price for a mini iPad. It meets all of our expectations and have been using it regularly.”

Now you can take the power of a PC with you anywhere. Usually $729, you can get the Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB – Silver (Refurbished: WiFi + 4G Unlocked) & Accessories Bundle today while it’s only $289.99 — that’s 60% off. Alternatively, you can purchase the Space Gray modelwith the black bezel for the same price.

