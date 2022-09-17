Virginia Stimulus Update: Rebate up to $500 – GOBankingRates

Many of the offers appearing on this site are from advertisers from which this website receives compensation for being listed here. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). These offers do not represent all available deposit, investment, loan or credit products.

Taxpayers in Virginia will soon be getting rebates from the state government thanks to a bipartisan bill passed earlier this year by the General Assembly. However, not everyone is eligible.

The amount of the one-time rebate will be up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers, according to the Virginia Tax website. However, you are only eligible if you had a tax liability last year. Tax liability is described as the amount of tax you owe throughout the year minus any credits, deductions or subtractions. Credits might include those for taxes you paid to another state, or credits for low-income individuals.

The Virginia Tax website will have a lookup tool available on Monday, Sept. 19, that will let you know if you’re eligible for the rebate. About 3.2 million rebates are expected to be issued by the end of the year, NBC-12 reported, citing comments from Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig Burns.

If you’re eligible for the rebate and filed your taxes by July 1, 2022, the government will send your rebate by Oct. 17, which means you should receive it by Oct. 31. Otherwise, you must file your taxes by Nov. 1 to get the rebate.

Some taxpayers will get the rebate by direct deposit, while others will be sent a paper check. If you received a refund by direct deposit this year, you’ll probably receive your rebate by direct deposit in the same bank account, with the description “VA DEPT TAXATION VATXREBATE.” All other eligible taxpayers will receive their rebates by paper checks in the mail.

Officials expect to pay about 1.3 million rebates through direct deposit and 1.9 million through checks. Here are a couple other pointers provided by Virginia Tax:

If you owe money to certain government agencies and institutions, the tax agency is required to use your rebate to satisfy that debt before sending you the remainder of the rebate in a check. If you owe more than the amount of your rebate, you’ll be sent a letter explaining that your rebate was put toward the debt.

