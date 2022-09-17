Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature the same camera design as its predecessor – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Ro, 25 August 2022

Samsung Android Rumors

It may sound a bit too early for Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks but this one comes from a pretty reliable source, Ice Universe. The Samsung tipster says that the company has settled on a design and it’s the same one as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Supposedly, that’s the case with the rear camera design, at least. And it kind of makes sense because it was well-received and it’s easy to distinguish it from the rest of the Galaxy S22 phones in the family. The new report seems to be in line with the previous one from Ice Universe claiming that the overall design and dimensions will remain unchanged.

We are curious, however, if the rest of the Galaxy S23 lineup will get the S23 Ultra’s camera looks or stick with the old design. One would assume that the design will change since the camera bumps on the non-Ultra S21 and S22 phones are the same.

Source

I hope samsung bring back old style samsung S10 where back camera design is perfect center, i like that its look diffrent from other phone and for border screen just make it look like s22 so the top bottom and right lefft border has the same size (wi…

I appreciate your answer to which I'm gonna reply, point by point. Regarding PC industry, I'm assuming you're looking at the laptop industry, since desktops allows you to build your very own machine from scratch. ROG, Razer…

Oh! Is that so? I would love to introduce some more topics to backup my statement as followed. 1. If u look at PC industry, they tend to release refined versions often. ROG Zephyrus, Dell XPS, or even CPU maker Intel for example; they don'…

