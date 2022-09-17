Nothing Phone 1 Release Date, Price, Specifications & All You Need to Know – DealNTech

Mehtab Ansari Mobile News

Nothing was launched as a startup by Carl Pei in 2020, with its first-ever product being a pair of TWS earphones, i.e. the Nothing ear (1). On 23rd March 2022, Nothing held a virtual event where it announced the launch of its upcoming smartphone— Nothing Phone (1) and its new operating system— Nothing OS.

Nothing said they would build an ecosystem of products, with its core being the Nothing Phone (1). Nothing announced their new Android-based Nothing OS, which will be available for “select devices” to download and install as a launcher. Fans can try out the new Nothing OS (in April) before they consider buying the Nothing Phone 1, which will be launched this summer.

As per a report by Allround-pc.com via a European dealer, Nothing will launch the Phone (1) on July 21, 2022.

Nothing Phone 1 has been listed on Singapore’s IMDA certification website. This suggests that the launch of the phone is very close.

In the virtual event held last month, the company confirmed that they are working on a smartphone named Nothing Phone 1. Although Carl Pei did not give us much detail about the Phone 1, there are several rumours about the Phone 1 already on the internet. The CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, confirmed that Phone 1 is scheduled to launch this summer. We do not have any more detail regarding the release date of the smartphone.

Carl Pei on Twitter replied “6/9 at 4:20” to a fan when he asked about the launch date. It indicates that the launch date is June 9 at 4:20 PM, according to the US date system. If this looks to be genuine, the company will shortly make an official announcement. However, this is not true if we see Elon Musk’s tweet.



As per TechDroider, Nothing Phone will feature a 6.55-inch OLED panel. It will arrive with a Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

[EXCLUSIVE] Nothing Phone 1 Display Specs

– 6.55" OLED Display

– 1080 x 2400

– Flat Edges | No Chin pic.twitter.com/Wm1U5gFLFc

— TechDroider (@techdroider) June 5, 2022

Former co-founder of OnePlus and current CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei has given very minute details about the Phone 1. Nothing wants to create an ecosystem of devices, whose heart will be the Phone 1. They claim to become the best alternative ecosystem to Apple.

Phone 1 is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon Chipset. Therefore, the speculation that the Phone 1 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is very likely to happen. It will ship with Nothing OS— an Android-based operating system. Nothing OS will offer a fast, smooth and personalized experience. The OS will keep the top features of Android and avoid replicating any of Google’s existing apps. It will deliver the optimal processing power and RAM for the app. Apart from this, we do not have any other information regarding the specs. We have discussed everything about Nothing OS here.

Carl Pei also shared an image of Phone 1 during the virtual event, which is not so easy to understand. From what we understand, the top left pill-shaped element looks like a camera module. This should mean that Phone 1 will have a dual-camera system. The centre “C” like element looks like a coil for wireless charging. There are unknown elements on the top right and bottom, represented by a diagonal line and a straight line with a dot respectively.

Carl Pei also talked about its other hardware and manufacturing partners during the virtual event. These included Sony, Samsung, Google and Visionox. They will be responsible for providing Phone 1’s display, camera sensors, etc.

We have also created a poll with the title “Which Snapdragon processor do you want to see on Nothing Phone 1?” the majority of users choose Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ option.

The company has released the Nothing launcher app on the Google Play Store. Now users can experience Nothing OS with Nothing Launcher on their smartphone.



Nothing Phone 1 Concept image by Ben Geskin

Carl Pei is known for his amazing skill at marketing and creating hype. He is doing the same with the Nothing Phone 1. The company’s first product— the Nothing Ear (1), was launched at a highly competitive price ($99) while retaining premium features like ANC.

If Nothing Phone 1 follows the same suit, we can expect the price in the $350 range. But this does not seem to be happening as the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to be a little on the higher end. It is impossible to provide the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at this price range. So we can expect the price of the Nothing Phone 1 to start around $800 (60,000 INR), similar to the newly launched Realme GT 2 Pro and the Pixel 6.

Nothing has seen a lot of support from its fans and enthusiasts. Many OnePlus fans are waiting for the Nothing Phone 1 to replace their OnePlus Phone. The Nothing Phone 1 will also launch in India and be available by Q3 2022. It will be available via Flipkart in India.



