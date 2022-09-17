Champion Sportswear Responds to "Collaboration" with Shiba Inu – Watcher Guru

Champion, the US-based sportswear brand received requests to launch a Shiba Inu-themed collection of t-shirts and hoodies early this year. A Twitter user named SHIB HEAD was the first to come up with the Champion clothing and SHIB collaboration idea.

After the legendary phrase ‘Hey Robinhood, when SHIB’ came to an end post-Robinhood listing, the Champion and SHIB collaboration gained steam. However, the idea slowly fizzled out as the Champion clothing line did not respond to calls for partnerships.

Also Read: How Long Will Shiba Inu Take to Reach $1? Let’s Do the Math

However, things changed for the first time on Tuesday after snack brand Slim Jim tweeted asking their followers to tag brands and see if the brands would reply. A Shiba Inu investor, who was also previously vocal about the Champion-SHIB collaboration tagged “ChampionUSA”.

For the first time in nine months, Champion USA sportswear brand replied, “Does this count as a collaboration?”.

The user then thanked Champion sportswear for their reply. “Hi, ChampionUSA! How’s it going? Thank you for responding!”

Tag your favorite twitter accounts in the replies and I’ll try to get them to reply to you

Let’s see how many accounts we can get to reply 💪

Also Read: SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 3,000% in 24 Hours

Hi, @ChampionUSA! How’s it going? Thank you for responding! 😃😃😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/9csfTj7QwU

Watcher Guru reached out to Champion sportswear and Hanes for a comment on their plan to collaborate with Shiba Inu. The sportswear brand is yet to respond at press time. Hanes brands own Champion USA sportswear and are worth $3.30 billion.

Nonetheless, the tweet reply from Champion might be seen as a joke as the brand might have wanted to ‘play sport’. There is no official word if Champion sportswear or Hanes brand will collaborate with Shiba Inu token.

Also Read: Shiba Inu Team Makes Statement About Shibarium Launch Date

Rumors were doing the rounds in May that Shiba Inu could collaborate with energy drink brand Red Bull. However, the collaboration didn’t get through and no international brand has partnered with SHIB.

At press time, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001277 and is down 2% in the 24 hours day trade. The dog-themed token is also down 85.2% from its all-time high of $0.00008616, which it reached in October last year.

Disclaimer: Our articles are NOT financial advice, we are not financial advisors. All investments are your own decisions. Please conduct your own research and seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

source